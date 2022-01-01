Carlos GAVIOLA

Professional manager who enjoys challenging business development and management positions with the international division of technology-focused companies interested to rapidly develop and implement their strategic vision. Problem-solving leader and team builder with a proven track record in international direct and indirect sales, partnerships and business development roles. Experienced in dealing with complex legal, technical, marketing and cultural issues related to the international trade of data and technology based products and services. Fluent in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese. Able to conduct business also in Italian.



Mes compétences :

Business Intelligence

Gestion de projet

Management

Conseil

SSII

Direction des ventes