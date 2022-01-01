Menu

Carlos GAVIOLA

SAINT GERMAIN EN LAYE

En résumé

Professional manager who enjoys challenging business development and management positions with the international division of technology-focused companies interested to rapidly develop and implement their strategic vision. Problem-solving leader and team builder with a proven track record in international direct and indirect sales, partnerships and business development roles. Experienced in dealing with complex legal, technical, marketing and cultural issues related to the international trade of data and technology based products and services. Fluent in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese. Able to conduct business also in Italian.

Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Gestion de projet
Management
Conseil
SSII
Direction des ventes

Entreprises

  • VINAYA - Associe

    2013 - maintenant

  • Experian - Strategic Clients Director, EMEA

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2013 Manage global relations with Strategic Clients in the financial services and telecommunications industries, across Experian's Lines of Business.
    Annual revenues growth objectives achieved = +10%.

  • Experian - Directeur Business Development, EMEA

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2008 Responsible for sales and development of the company in the Territory. Manage a team of +20 Business Development Managers. Participate in acquisitions strategy to achieve target growth of 35% per year ( Organic growth target = +20%)

  • Business Objects - Director, Channels & Alliances, EMEA

    Levallois-Perret 2001 - 2005 Responsibilities included: Create a single Channels and Alliances pan-European program for Systems Integrators, Value Added Resellers, OEMs and Distributors, based on the existing disparate programs developed and run by each of the 9 countries where BOBJ had operations. Target for implementation: 2004. Following the acquisition by BOBJ of Crystal Decisions in mid year, during the rest of the year I led the European Indirect Sales integration team to create a common partners program for the combined company.

Formations

