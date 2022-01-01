Retail
Caroline BARBAUX
Caroline BARBAUX
L'HAY LES ROSES
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Urbanisme
Gestion de Projet
Entreprises
Loticis
- Coordinatrice Programmes
2011 - maintenant
Sans Objet
- Etudiante en Urbanisme et Aménagement
2010 - 2011
Pfizer
- Chef de projet Senior - MOA DRH France
Paris
2009 - 2009
Pfizer
- Chef de projet BT à l'europe pour l'externalisation Paie
Paris
2007 - 2008
Pfizer
- Responsable de Pole SIRH
Paris
2004 - 2007
Pfizer
- Chef de projet Informatique SIRH
Paris
1998 - 2004
MBDA
- Ingénieur de développement
Le Plessis-Robinson
1997 - 1998
MBDA
- HR Business Partner
Le Plessis-Robinson
1994 - 1997
MBDA
- Responsable Formation
Le Plessis-Robinson
1990 - 1995
Gestion du service formation - Management d'une équipe de 5 personnes.
Mise en place de l'ingénierie de formation
MBDA
- Ingénieur de Production
Le Plessis-Robinson
1988 - 1990
Formations
Institut D'Urbanisme De Paris
Creteil
2010 - 2011
Master 2 Urbanisme et Aménagement
Option Habitat et Mobilités
Institut Supérieur D'Electronique Et Du Numérique
Lille
1985 - 1988
Ingénieur en Automatisme
Université Paris 10 Nanterre IUT GEII
Ville D'Avray
1983 - 1985
