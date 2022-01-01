Menu

Caroline BARBAUX

L'HAY LES ROSES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Urbanisme
Gestion de Projet

Entreprises

  • Loticis - Coordinatrice Programmes

    2011 - maintenant

  • Sans Objet - Etudiante en Urbanisme et Aménagement

    2010 - 2011

  • Pfizer - Chef de projet Senior - MOA DRH France

    Paris 2009 - 2009

  • Pfizer - Chef de projet BT à l'europe pour l'externalisation Paie

    Paris 2007 - 2008

  • Pfizer - Responsable de Pole SIRH

    Paris 2004 - 2007

  • Pfizer - Chef de projet Informatique SIRH

    Paris 1998 - 2004

  • MBDA - Ingénieur de développement

    Le Plessis-Robinson 1997 - 1998

  • MBDA - HR Business Partner

    Le Plessis-Robinson 1994 - 1997

  • MBDA - Responsable Formation

    Le Plessis-Robinson 1990 - 1995 Gestion du service formation - Management d'une équipe de 5 personnes.
    Mise en place de l'ingénierie de formation

  • MBDA - Ingénieur de Production

    Le Plessis-Robinson 1988 - 1990

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :