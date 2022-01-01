Catherine HENNEBAULT

Menu

During more than 19 years spent in Information Technology at different levels, I have developed several competencies working in Industry and Finance sectors, either internally for IT departments or delivering IT services for external customers.

My motivation and preoccupation at all stages of my carrier have always been: customer focus, quality of delivery, methodology, security, integrity, team work, in global environment with cultural differences.
These capabilities and strengths have been strong drivers and enablers to reach my commitments, delivering projects, defining budgets, managing teams, supporting core businesses, ensuring and improving customer satisfaction.


Certifications and Soft skills training:
· ITIL Certification: Foundation (V2 and V3) and Managers Certificate (V2),
· Certified in 6 Sigma methodology,
· Microsoft Operation Framework (MOF),
· PMI: Project Management,
· Effective negotiations,
· Coaching and management,
· Public audience Presentation.

Technical training:
· Network: Architectures and applications (Telecom Paris - ENST),
· Collaboration tools: Lotus Domino V5 Administration,
· E-mail systems: Microsoft Exchange Administration, MS-Mail Administration, Office Vision,
· Servers: Novell Installation and Administration, Windows NT Server and Client, Windows Server 2003 Active Directory Implementation, management and maintenance,
· Databases: Sybase and SQL Server Administration.

Technical conferences and seminars:
· Microsoft internal seminars (one week a year: Atlanta 2004, Seattle 2005-2008),
· European Lotus Domino Web Developers Technical Sessions,
· Global Microsoft Exchange Technical Sessions (San Diego 1997, Boston 1998, Atlanta 1999, Nice 2001).

Entreprises

  • ACI Worldwide - IT Service Delivery Manager and Senior Project Manager

    2009 - maintenant ACI Worldwide - from 2009 to 2010
    Global provider of Electronic Payment Systems solutions (3000 persons World-wide)

    Service Delivery Manager - France
    • Understanding the capabilities of the team to guide and support team members in achieving their objectives
    • Working closely with regional project managers and senior management on managing the allocation of project assignment based on individual’s skill sets, project cost, priority and commitments
    • Timely and effective formal reporting to EMEA Staff management
    • Interacting with regional management and sales with providing Service Estimates for all projects
    • Conducting and writing regular performance appraisals for staff (Salary, Training and development plan)
    • Developing and implementing new initiatives (methodology, reporting…)
    • Focusing on delivering a high level of customer service

    And Senior Project Manager on a new Payment Systems solution for a French banking group
    • Understanding customer’s expectations and requirements
    • Working closely with the product group in the definition of solution design and estimates as required
    • Working closely with the development manager and the resources manager
    • Interacting with other regional offices to obtain necessary resources where required
    • Liaise with other departments, remote offices, customer management, product and sales

    Achievements:
    o Driving the Project team with team members in several countries
    o Driving the deliverables and the costs with a high level of customer satisfaction
    o Managing the relationship with the customer (Steering committee…) and other project key players

  • MICROSOFT - Responsable Technique de Compte

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2004 - 2009 MICROSOFT FRANCE - from 2004 to 2009
    “Premier” Support Contract Department - Services Division.

    Operations Consultant
    ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) and Microsoft Operations Framework (MOF)
    · Developing and implementing ITIL and MOF best practices for our customers
    · Conducting Operations Management Review, audits, and improvement projects in order to optimize the IT operations and processes in the customers’ organizations,
    · Helping IT organizations to achieve reliability, availability, supportability, and manageability in their mission-critical systems,
    · Delivering workshops on key operational processes.

    Senior Technical Account Manager (“TAM”) - Finance sector
    Leading a team of two TAMs for an important Microsoft France customer: Credit Agricole group (CA and LCL):
    • Managing the relationship with the customers : more than 175 contacts in France,
    • Improving the Microsoft technology adoption, focusing on delivering a high level quality of service
    • Maintaining knowledge of customer’s current IT infrastructure and related operations, understanding the key operational risks in customer’s IT environment as a foundation for the service delivery management processes,
    • Tracking and piloting the usage of the contracts,
    • Providing the right resources when needed for projects, expertise transfers, emergency,
    • Managing reactive incidents effectively, including the critical situations and technical crisis when occurring
    • Seeking proactive opportunities for services to improve customer’s IT operational health,
    • Contributing to effective account orchestration by participating in the integrated account planning process, and in the contract renewal process, including recommending contract size, scope for renewal.

  • GENERAL ELECTRIC - IT Manager

    Paris 1997 - 2003 GENERAL ELECTRIC Medical Systems - from 1997 to 2003
    Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA) - Headquarter and manufacturing plant,
    Information Technology - Infrastructure department.

    EMEA Security Manager (since November 2001) - Reporting to the Chief Security Officer of GE Medical Systems
    Managing an extended team of six persons to take ownership of security all over EMEA:
    • Reinforcing security at the design level in all the Infrastructure projects using 6-sigma methodology,
    • Providing security awareness within the business,
    • Developing, implementing and tracking security integration plan for acquisitions and security separation plan for divestitures in compliance with corporate and GE Medical Systems guidelines,
    • Reviewing and approving security for all network interfaces to other companies (i.e., third party connections) and for outsourcing agreements,
    • Organizing audits and ensuring security operations (Administration, control, On-going monitoring and reporting, support of security equipments),
    • Supporting Legal and Human Resources departments in developing and implementing processes relating to data privacy and security compliance.

    EMEA Office Systems, E-mail and Collaboration Tools Program Manager (December 1999 to 2001)
    Managing three project leaders and their associated teams (total ten persons),
    • Defining the programs, projects and objectives of the teams,
    • Defining and managing the budget for these programs/projects,
    • Recruiting contractors or employees, outsourcing to Indian company,
    • Working closely with Security and Servers' teams, Telecom and Network Teams with Asia and Americas,
    • Integrating all the GE Medical Systems acquisitions (Due Diligence, Audit, Request for quotation),
    • Ensuring 6 sigma methodology usage within all the new cross-Infrastructure projects

    EMEA E-mail Project Leader (1997 - 1999)
    Leading a team of three engineers,
    • Driving the projects in EMEA scope or global scope (world-wide) with America and Asia,
    • Deploying Microsoft Exchange on 7000 users and phasing-out Profs and MS-Mail,
    • Defining capacity planning, servers/clients upgrades, and backups strategy,
    • Implementing monitoring and reporting tool, anti-virus tool,
    • Integrating E-mail in the Intranet and defining the Internet Architecture,
    • Putting in place the Europe-Americas connexion and the connexion to the Corporate Exchange network,
    • Driving global meetings, phones and video conferences with Asian and American counterparts,
    • Insuring Year 2000 compliance with secure transition, Going through audits for ISO and FDA compliance,
    • Using 6-sigma methodology.

  • BOSCH BRAKING SYSTEMS - ALLIEDSIGNAL - Information Technology

    1993 - 1997 ALLIEDSIGNAL Braking Systems Europe (Bought by BOSCH Braking Systems Europe on April 1996)
    Headquarter and plant - Information Systems and Services Department - Europe and Eastern Europe responsibility

    E-mail Administrator (1996 / 1997)
    • European Microsoft Mail deployment on Netware 3.12,
    • Building the European messaging hub with an Exchange Server on Windows NT Server 3.51,
    • Microsoft Exchange deployment in Europe,
    • Disconnection/parting between AlliedSignal and Bosch Messaging Systems.

    Servers and LAN Administrator (1995 / 1996)
    • Users and resources separation between AlliedSignal and Bosch,
    • Netware 3.12 Servers administration and organisation, Backups strategy,
    • LAN deployment and evolution in the production sites (factories) and at headquarter.

    Office Systems and Software Packages Leader (1993-1994)
    • Users technical assistance on computers, printers and asset management with Quetzal,
    • Production launch of a funding software package for the financial reporting to the United States,
    • European support of the technical interface (SQL Server with OS/2 then Netware),
    • Capacity planning and monitoring: software, operating system.

  • SMA BTP - Information Technology

    Paris-15E-Arrondissement 1992 - 1993 SMA BTP Paris Headquarters (July 1992-January 1993)
    Mutual benefit insurance company in building industry and public works / Office Systems Department
    • Audit and organisation of editing needs for a projects’ management application,
    • Computers’ tuning (OS/2 PCs configuration with Lotus office suite and mainframe emulation),
    • Audit and implementation of an E-mail System (cc: Mail, Office Vision),
    • Trainer on Office Vision for the users in France.

