Catherine HENNEBAULT

During more than 19 years spent in Information Technology at different levels, I have developed several competencies working in Industry and Finance sectors, either internally for IT departments or delivering IT services for external customers.



My motivation and preoccupation at all stages of my carrier have always been: customer focus, quality of delivery, methodology, security, integrity, team work, in global environment with cultural differences.

These capabilities and strengths have been strong drivers and enablers to reach my commitments, delivering projects, defining budgets, managing teams, supporting core businesses, ensuring and improving customer satisfaction.





Certifications and Soft skills training:

· ITIL Certification: Foundation (V2 and V3) and Managers Certificate (V2),

· Certified in 6 Sigma methodology,

· Microsoft Operation Framework (MOF),

· PMI: Project Management,

· Effective negotiations,

· Coaching and management,

· Public audience Presentation.



Technical training:

· Network: Architectures and applications (Telecom Paris - ENST),

· Collaboration tools: Lotus Domino V5 Administration,

· E-mail systems: Microsoft Exchange Administration, MS-Mail Administration, Office Vision,

· Servers: Novell Installation and Administration, Windows NT Server and Client, Windows Server 2003 Active Directory Implementation, management and maintenance,

· Databases: Sybase and SQL Server Administration.



Technical conferences and seminars:

· Microsoft internal seminars (one week a year: Atlanta 2004, Seattle 2005-2008),

· European Lotus Domino Web Developers Technical Sessions,

· Global Microsoft Exchange Technical Sessions (San Diego 1997, Boston 1998, Atlanta 1999, Nice 2001).



Mes compétences :

Adaptabilité

Automobile

Ecoute

Fiabilité

Implication

Informatique

Infrastructure

Infrastructure Informatique

Intégrité

International

Qualité

Satisfaction client

Sport