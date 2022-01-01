Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Catherine HERLEM
Ajouter
Catherine HERLEM
TEMPLEUVE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Formation professionnelle continue
Entreprises
C.H. Tourcoing
- Cadre-Kiné
1984 - 2007
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Adelinda MOULART
Anne RIFFELAERE
Arpege SCOP
Capucine CAROEN - ZUNINO
Christophe DUPONT
Eve DANNA
Fanny BOY
Isabelle PAILLART
Jean-François COLOMBEL
Pierre-Yves CARLIER