Catherine L'ARVOR

-
Monoprix
- Employé Libre Service-Caisse
Clichy
2018 - maintenant
Accueil des clients, je gère 6 caisses dont 5 caisses automatiques, je nettoie la machine à jus d'orange et le four, facing en rayon, réassort rayon liquide.
-
Monoprix
- Employée commercial
Clichy
2017 - 2017
J' encaisse les vêtements et accessoires.Présentation et distribution de la carte de fidélité aux clients. Rangement.
-
KP1
- Comptable clients
Avignon
2017 - 2017
SAISIE DES FACTURES, RAPPROCHEMENT DES SAISIES DE REGLEMENTS, CLASSEMENT, A
NALYSE DES COMPTES, PREPARATION DES ECRITURES ET DE CLOTURES MENSUELLES
-
Auchan
- Hotesse de caisse
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2016 - 2016
renfort en caisse pour les fêtes de fin d'année
-
Ortec Service industrie
- Assistante Projet
2016 - 2016
Traitement des factures et avoirs comme comptable fournisseur sur SAP, reporting des relances fournisseurs pour lesquels nous étions débiteur.
-
anonyme
- Reprise librairie
2015 - 2016
Reprise librairie avortée car le vendeur ne signe pas la clause de non concurrence.
-
ESAT Les Abeilles Arles 13
- Agent administratif
2015 - 2015
Poste à mi-temps sur un remplacement de mi-temps thérapeutique jusqu’à la mi-mai.
Classement, standardiste,courrier envoi et réception, planning.
-
Garage Ford
- Comptable
2014 - 2014
saisie des immobilisations
-
Jullian
- Comptable fournisseurs clients
2014 - 2014
-
SAS Berthier
- Aide Comptable
2013 - 2013
-
U Express
- Assistante polyvalente administrative
2013 - 2013
-
Caisse GALERIES LAFAYETTE
- Assistante Responsable
2012 - 2012
-
Surcouf
- Accountant
LILLE
2008 - 2011
I do not put any reference since I am no longer in school but I can of course communicate on request.
I managed:
The imput of invoices, credit note from 77 to eight stores, six subsequently
recovery of total daily.
I sent the détails of payments to suppliers.
I managed to receive accident reports sent by our service provider GEODIS. They then allowed me to create debit memos.
Litigation, reception granted proved, canceled orders, duplicate, remaining.
lower price provider after purchase (protections of stock)
seizure of assets SAV.
The balance of accounts payable.
extraction of daily turnover.
I was in several file extractions: A file for processing invoices and credit notes not received. Another every three months (job sharing with my two partners) to declare France Tax SORECOP. I spent an OD in order to provision and pay this charge.
respond to emails for detailed regulations Providers.
-
Fnac
- Responsible assistant cashdesk
IVRY SUR SEINE
1993 - 2007
Management of external calls
Interface with internal departments, Fnac, Finaref, Bank, France ticket service user.
Coordination with service providers responsible for the maintenance of the store maintenance company.
Management agenda
Management of the commissary service
Establishment of a planning team of 20 people
Implementation and updating of procedures and readjustment in-store
Relationship and Customer Service
Coordination of business operations, meeting deadlines, prioritizing, compliance.
Litigation Management customers
Writing e-customers
Opening cards FNAC
Opening lines of mobile phone
Team leadership and training:
Recruitment of cashiers and hostesses
Writing for internal communications
Training of sales and credit card FNAC
Animation department meetings
Liability of the fund:
Count the safe
Supervision of remittances
coins orders
gap between theorique et practical régularization
Keeping the cash flow statement (day case)
Reporting to the Accounting
Management of special events:
- Cancellation of the Avignon Festival 2003
- Change of the computer 2002
- coin change Franc by Euro 2001.
-
Aeromaritime
- Air hotess training flight
1989 - 1990
When I worked in Continent (part-time job), I wanted a full-time.
At the same time I made a air hotess training flight : the patent rescues security.Certificat French compulsory for commercial work as cabin crew.
It consisted of three tests: multiple choice theory, practice sports and safety in the air, and an internship in reality. Entire exam obtained in 1990. At first I thought I could work in Paris and go home at least fifteen days in the month. But I soon realized that it would rather be one week so I decided not to change jobs. And it must be said at the time, I did not leave the Provence.
-
Continent
- Employée Libre Service
1988 - 1993
Réception et contrôle marchandise. Mise en rayon. démonstration pour Balylis, Hoover, Energizer.
-
Restaurant
- Serveuse
1981 - 1981
service en salle. Aide en cuisine.