Catherine L'ARVOR

Clichy

Ce qui me caractérise :
Autodidacte, je m'adapte, le fil rouge de ma formation sur le terrain est la relation client ou fournisseur. Mes valeurs au travail sont des qualités comme : l’organisation, la méthode, le savoir-faire, je suis polyvalente, sérieuse, disciplinée.
Mes compétences :
Finance
Organisation
Coordination
Assistante
Analytic
SAP
Siebel
Oracle
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Monoprix - Employé Libre Service-Caisse

    Clichy 2018 - maintenant Accueil des clients, je gère 6 caisses dont 5 caisses automatiques, je nettoie la machine à jus d'orange et le four, facing en rayon, réassort rayon liquide.

  • Monoprix - Employée commercial

    Clichy 2017 - 2017 J' encaisse les vêtements et accessoires.Présentation et distribution de la carte de fidélité aux clients. Rangement.

  • KP1 - Comptable clients

    Avignon 2017 - 2017 SAISIE DES FACTURES, RAPPROCHEMENT DES SAISIES DE REGLEMENTS, CLASSEMENT, A
    NALYSE DES COMPTES, PREPARATION DES ECRITURES ET DE CLOTURES MENSUELLES

  • Auchan - Hotesse de caisse

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2016 - 2016 renfort en caisse pour les fêtes de fin d'année

  • Ortec Service industrie - Assistante Projet

    2016 - 2016 Traitement des factures et avoirs comme comptable fournisseur sur SAP, reporting des relances fournisseurs pour lesquels nous étions débiteur.

  • anonyme - Reprise librairie

    2015 - 2016 Reprise librairie avortée car le vendeur ne signe pas la clause de non concurrence.

  • ESAT Les Abeilles Arles 13 - Agent administratif

    2015 - 2015 Poste à mi-temps sur un remplacement de mi-temps thérapeutique jusqu’à la mi-mai.
    Classement, standardiste,courrier envoi et réception, planning.

  • Garage Ford - Comptable

    2014 - 2014 saisie des immobilisations

  • Jullian - Comptable fournisseurs clients

    2014 - 2014

  • SAS Berthier - Aide Comptable

    2013 - 2013

  • U Express - Assistante polyvalente administrative

    2013 - 2013

  • Caisse GALERIES LAFAYETTE - Assistante Responsable

    2012 - 2012

  • Surcouf - Accountant

    LILLE 2008 - 2011 I do not put any reference since I am no longer in school but I can of course communicate on request.
    I managed:
    The imput of invoices, credit note from 77 to eight stores, six subsequently
    recovery of total daily.
    I sent the détails of payments to suppliers.
    I managed to receive accident reports sent by our service provider GEODIS. They then allowed me to create debit memos.
    Litigation, reception granted proved, canceled orders, duplicate, remaining.
    lower price provider after purchase (protections of stock)
    seizure of assets SAV.
    The balance of accounts payable.
    extraction of daily turnover.
    I was in several file extractions: A file for processing invoices and credit notes not received. Another every three months (job sharing with my two partners) to declare France Tax SORECOP. I spent an OD in order to provision and pay this charge.
    respond to emails for detailed regulations Providers.

  • Fnac - Responsible assistant cashdesk

    IVRY SUR SEINE 1993 - 2007 Management of external calls
    Interface with internal departments, Fnac, Finaref, Bank, France ticket service user.
    Coordination with service providers responsible for the maintenance of the store maintenance company.
    Management agenda
    Management of the commissary service
    Establishment of a planning team of 20 people
    Implementation and updating of procedures and readjustment in-store
    Relationship and Customer Service
    Coordination of business operations, meeting deadlines, prioritizing, compliance.
    Litigation Management customers
    Writing e-customers
    Opening cards FNAC
    Opening lines of mobile phone

    Team leadership and training:
    Recruitment of cashiers and hostesses
    Writing for internal communications
    Training of sales and credit card FNAC
    Animation department meetings

    Liability of the fund:
    Count the safe
    Supervision of remittances
    coins orders
    gap between theorique et practical régularization
    Keeping the cash flow statement (day case)
    Reporting to the Accounting

    Management of special events:
    - Cancellation of the Avignon Festival 2003
    - Change of the computer 2002
    - coin change Franc by Euro 2001.

  • Aeromaritime - Air hotess training flight

    1989 - 1990 When I worked in Continent (part-time job), I wanted a full-time.
    At the same time I made a air hotess training flight : the patent rescues security.Certificat French compulsory for commercial work as cabin crew.
    It consisted of three tests: multiple choice theory, practice sports and safety in the air, and an internship in reality. Entire exam obtained in 1990. At first I thought I could work in Paris and go home at least fifteen days in the month. But I soon realized that it would rather be one week so I decided not to change jobs. And it must be said at the time, I did not leave the Provence.

  • Continent - Employée Libre Service

    1988 - 1993 Réception et contrôle marchandise. Mise en rayon. démonstration pour Balylis, Hoover, Energizer.

  • Restaurant - Serveuse

    1981 - 1981 service en salle. Aide en cuisine.

