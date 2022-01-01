Catherine LANVERS

As the founder of The Living Springs Association, I found my own way to humanize globalization in the area of water, a common good. The mission of "The Living Springs" is to bring access to drinking water in remote communities in developping countries.

My objective is also to accompany others entities to make their projects sustainable and viable on site for the beneficiaries offering my core competencies (multingual diplomatic experiences, water, cooperation, project management).



I hold a Masters’ degree in Project Management in International Cooperation, as well as a post graduate degree in translation (English/French), marketing and management.



Throughout my career Catherine, I've lived abroad for 15 years in Germany, the United States, Malaysia, Spain, Switzerland and France. I bring more than 16 years of very varied experience having held functions in management, sales and administration in international environments and have promoted and managed various bilateral projects for both Spanish and Senegalese governments, as well as for public institutions and private stakeholders such as Iltesa-Danone. I was also in charge of organizing all Zermatt Summits and related events in Switzerland.