Catherine LANVERS

GENEVE

En résumé

As the founder of The Living Springs Association, I found my own way to humanize globalization in the area of water, a common good. The mission of "The Living Springs" is to bring access to drinking water in remote communities in developping countries.
My objective is also to accompany others entities to make their projects sustainable and viable on site for the beneficiaries offering my core competencies (multingual diplomatic experiences, water, cooperation, project management).

I hold a Masters’ degree in Project Management in International Cooperation, as well as a post graduate degree in translation (English/French), marketing and management. 

Throughout my career Catherine, I've lived abroad for 15 years in Germany, the United States, Malaysia, Spain, Switzerland and France. I bring more than 16 years of very varied experience having held functions in management, sales and administration in international environments and have promoted and managed various bilateral projects for both Spanish and Senegalese governments, as well as for public institutions and private stakeholders such as Iltesa-Danone. I was also in charge of organizing all Zermatt Summits and related events in Switzerland.

Entreprises

  • Fondation Aide aux Enfants Foyer Bambi Colombie, Genève, Suisse - Responsable de la Recherche de Fonds

    2015 - maintenant www.fondation-bambi.org
    4 foyers d'accueil à Bogota, Cali, Medellin, Darien - 160 employés

    Activités:
    . Recherche de fonds (budget annuel de CHF 1,1 Million annuel)
    . Gestion de la base de données
    . Suivi des activités colombiennes, montage des projets et des programmes humanitaires
    . Chargée de la promotion, de la stratégie de communication et des relations publiques de la Fondation
    . Reporting

    Poste à 80%

  • Zermatt Summit Foundation, Lausanne, Suisse - Project Manager

    2011 - 2012 www.zermattsummit.org - 33 collaborateurs 6 fournisseurs CHF 1,3 Millions

    Activités:
    . Gestion et organisation des sommets 2011 et 2012, et diverses conférences.
    . Coordination technique et opérationnelle entre les intervenants extérieurs : production ; logistique ; presse ; communication ; levée de fonds ; E-media.
    . Organisation et animation des séances de travail (conseil d'administration) ; réunions.
    . Sélection des projets à soutenir et des initiatives d’organisations tierces sur le terrain.
    . Gestion du partenariat avec l’Aconcagua Summit.org, au Chili, octobre 2011.
    . Reporting au Top management dans les délais impartis.

    Résultats:
    Deux sommets organisés à Zermatt - 2011 et 2012.
    Participation au Sommet de notre partenaire Chilien Aconcagua Summit en 2011 au Chili.

  • The Living Springs Association, Genève, Suisse - Présidente & Fondatrice

    2010 - maintenant Association Suisse The Living Springs www.thelivingsprings.org - 15 membres
    Activités et Responsabilités Volontaires:
    . Etude de faisabilité pour les installations d’unités de traitement d’eau collectif
    . Montage des appels d’offres, sélection des fournisseurs et analyse des offres
    . Interface technique et opérationnelle entre les différentes parties prenantes ; suivi de chantier
    . Gestion des partenariats
    . Gestion des activités clés de l’association : recherche de fonds, communication, PR, administration . Participation à des conférences, promotion et animation d’ateliers

    Résultats:
    - 23050 personnes en Inde ont accès à l’eau potable de manière durable
    - 8 projets livrés depuis 2012
    - Andhra Pradesh State Excellence Award (India) received on December 7th, 2014

  • Cliq Traduction - Translator

    1995 - 2010 www.cliqtraduction.com

Formations

  • HES-SO Haute École Spécialisée De Suisse Occidentale (Genève)

    Genève 2016 - 2017 Diploma of Advanced Studies in Sustainable Management

    Carbon Footprint Certificate
    Certification GRI (Global Reporting Initiative)
    Sustainable Development Auditing Certificate
    (36 crédits ECTS)

  • La Salle International Graduate School Business (Madrid)

    Madrid 2008 - 2009 Master in Project Management in International Cooperation

    Project Management

  • Université Rennes II Haute-Bretagne

    Rennes 2004 - 2005 Traducteur Généraliste

    Traduction

  • IUT Annecy-Le-Vieux (Annecy Le Vieux)

    Annecy Le Vieux 1991 - 1993 DUT Techniques de Commercialisation

    Marketing & Management

