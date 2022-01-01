Catherine MANON MILLET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Background
Summary
-I worked 15 years as a financial manager and within the Human Ressouces Department in a subsidiary for a large company - Schneider and a medium size company.
-Then, I had a 20 years experience in consulting. I was first working as an associate for Peat Marwick and afterwards I developed my own company - RCC in Human Ressources Consulting.
- Actually I am a board member in a Commercial Bank.
I am in charge of training activities for the FONDATION 2ème CHANCE / PARIS
Mes compétences :
Change Management
Ressources humaines
Bilan professionnel
Recrutement cadres
