Catherine MANON MILLET

-I worked 15 years as a financial manager and within the Human Ressouces Department in a subsidiary for a large company - Schneider and a medium size company.



-Then, I had a 20 years experience in consulting. I was first working as an associate for Peat Marwick and afterwards I developed my own company - RCC in Human Ressources Consulting.



- Actually I am a board member in a Commercial Bank.

I am in charge of training activities for the FONDATION 2ème CHANCE / PARIS

Mes compétences :

Change Management

Ressources humaines

Bilan professionnel

Recrutement cadres