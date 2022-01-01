Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Catherine MARQUENET
Ajouter
Catherine MARQUENET
IVRY SUR SEINE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Fnac
- Responsable Pool des Opérations RH
IVRY SUR SEINE
2009 - 2017
Formations
IGS PARIS
La Pouëze
2001 - 2001
Réseau
Charlotte LE CHEVALIER
Chloe MESQUIDA
Jérôme INIZAN
Mélanie CALIMET
Olivier BOUDIN
Patricia KAMGA
Philippe MOREL
Sandra DURAND
Sarah BOUZAKI
Wilfried DURAND