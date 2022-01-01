Cattin EMMANUEL

-
Commercial | Montigny-le-Bretonneux (78180)
2022 - 2022
Management d’une portefeuille 35 Millions € dans le domaine de la connectique pour l'automobile.
Résultats : Renforcement de la relation client / fournisseur.
TConcept
- Sales manager
Commercial | Rioz (70190)
2018 - 2022
En charge de la stratégie commerciale sur le monde entier sur des applications électriques, électroniques et mécatroniques pour l’automobile et hors automobile.
Résultats : Croissance du CA de +12 % en 18 mois et +20 % de nouveaux clients en 18 mois également.
Sacred
- Sales & Engineering Manager & Member of the board
Saint-Lubin-des-Joncherets
2018 - maintenant
: SACRED ( 8 plants all over the world)
* Member of the board. See details on www.sacred.fr ;
* Transformer and Equipment manufacturer automobile, Sacred is present mainly in functions like Acoustic
Dampering, Car body Sealing, Fluid transport, Drive and chassis handling, Mechanical sealing...
* In charge of the Engineering Department working for all the group (one Design Manager + 6 Design Engineer) ;
* In charge of all the Sales Department (5 Project Leaders in France) + one Mexico + one in China. ;
* In contact with most of worldwide OEMs like PSA, RSA, Nissan, Dacia, Porsche, VW, G.M , Volvo... and with most of
Tiers one like Bosch, TRW, Jtekt, TKP, Leoni, Yazaki, Lear, Sews, Konsberg , M&H, Mecaplast, Roki...
DSM Engineering Plastics
- Key Account Manager
2007 - 2012
: Key Account Manager Electric & Electronics ( E&E)
* For a worldwide supplier of engineering thermoplastics offering a broad portfolio of high performance products in
charge of E&E customers. Responsible for identifying, developing and commercializing new business all over the
world, via multiplication of successful existing or new developed applications.
* As K.A.M for some worldwide E&E customers, define, execute the sales plans and pricing negotiations etc...Per
country, responsible for leveraging and coordinating application Engineer and account manager in charge of these
customers. For example + 3 % /year turnover on one of my key customer (1,5 M EUR /year).
DELPHI
- Program Manager
Villepinte
2001 - 2007
* In relation with the final customer, in charge of new plastic products and processes development for automotive
industry, respecting very tight cost, quality and deadline objectives, from the customer market offer to the series
launch. PPAP and SOP on time respected for all projects.
* Functional management of teams of varying disciplines (sales, studies, quality, industrialization, logistics and
purchasing departments) located for the most part in Europe.
International DRAFTEX Group
- Project Leader
1999 - 2001
* In charge of a manufacturing project (waterproof automotive joints in Rubber) in Turkey for RENAULT
(piloting of project from conception and industrialization stage in France to product manufacturing in Turkey, reaching
SOP stage + six months)
International DRAFTEX Group
- Head of Production
1997 - 1999
* In charge of workshops. Coordinated production workshop activities (rubber and plastic, extrusion, framework unit...) ;
* Developed workshop organization by adopting different progress-based approaches involving the personnel directly
International DRAFTEX Group
- SMED, Kaizen Head
1996 - 1997
through polyvalence, auto-control and first-level maintenance, SMED, Kaizen
* In charge of defining and implementing the quality policy of three factories ;
* Participated in the certification of ISO 9001 norms. ISO certifications on all plants
VALEO
- Supervisor
Paris
1995 - 1995
* In charge of an extrusion rubber workshop in terms of cost, quality and deadlines.
- 5 % in term of scrap + SMED development ...
and Quality (Management of
- Head of Laboratory
1991 - 1995
* Checked products (Plastics and Rubbers) conformity prior to customer delivery (general or specific laboratory tests) ;
* In charge of work groups committed to analysing and resolving quality-linked problems.
