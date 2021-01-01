Thierry SEGUIN

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Planification
Approvisionnement
Logistique
Amélioration continue
Lean supply chain
Entreprises
FAMAR
- CORPORATE SUPPLY CHAIN PROJECT MANAGER
Paris2011 - maintenantManagement of global and transversal projects in order to standardize and optimize supply chain processes.Using MRP2 Class A as a reference.
Implementation of a planning and Scheduling tool (OMP) through the 12 sites of the group
Core Model definition and implementation for the routings and BOM inside the 12 sites.
FCI
- Lean Supply Chain Corporate Manager
2009 - 2011Support 30 FCI sites in the lean implementation World Wide Pull flow system, milk run, Truck preparation Area, Implement visual management tools in all sector...
Interface with the IT team to adapt in parallel the ERP
Report to the FCI Lean manager in direct link with the CEO
2007 - 2009Bring support and skills to the 13 Manufacturing sites to reach CLASS A Standard
Implement the skills and methods in the new plants in Honduras, India and China
Develop the Information System (ERP and other system)
Drive the implementation of MPS process in each plant of the whole automotive division
FCI Automotive France
- Information System and Method Supply Chain Manager
2002 - 2007Manage a team of 2 engineers and consultants
Optimization of Supply Chain processes: implementation of bare code system, pull flow, consignment stock with supplier and customers…
Drive the Implement MRP2 Class A in the site following Oliver Wight Recommendation
Deployment of the ERP (MFGpro) (Supply Chain – Production - Purchase - Finance – Marketing – Industrialization)
FCI Automotive France
- Supply Chain logistic manager
1999 - 2002Manage a logistic team of 50 employees (Customer Service – Shipping –Purchasing - Scheduling – Warehousing)
VALEO Signalisation
- Autonomous Production Unit Manager
Paris1996 - 1998Manage an assembly unit of 100 employees (3 shifts)
Manage Method – Logistic – Quality teams belonging to this production unit
VALEO Thermique Habitacle
- Supervisor night shift molding unit and Method Production Project leader
Paris1993 - 1996Manage a team of 30 employees and a unit of 40 presses (night shift)
Implement SMED – TPM – 5S methodology
Manage a transfer of 2 molding activities (20 presses)