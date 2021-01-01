Menu

Thierry SEGUIN

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Gasville-Oisème

En résumé

LEAN & SUPPLY CHAIN EXPERTISE

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Planification
Approvisionnement
Logistique
Amélioration continue
Lean supply chain

Entreprises

  • FAMAR - CORPORATE SUPPLY CHAIN PROJECT MANAGER

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Management of global and transversal projects in order to standardize and optimize supply chain processes.Using MRP2 Class A as a reference.
    Implementation of a planning and Scheduling tool (OMP) through the 12 sites of the group
    Core Model definition and implementation for the routings and BOM inside the 12 sites.

  • FCI - Lean Supply Chain Corporate Manager

    2009 - 2011 Support 30 FCI sites in the lean implementation World Wide Pull flow system, milk run, Truck preparation Area, Implement visual management tools in all sector...
    Interface with the IT team to adapt in parallel the ERP
    Report to the FCI Lean manager in direct link with the CEO

  • FCI Automotive - Supply Chain Project manager - Automotive Division

    2007 - 2009 Bring support and skills to the 13 Manufacturing sites to reach CLASS A Standard
    Implement the skills and methods in the new plants in Honduras, India and China
    Develop the Information System (ERP and other system)
    Drive the implementation of MPS process in each plant of the whole automotive division

  • FCI Automotive France - Information System and Method Supply Chain Manager

    2002 - 2007 Manage a team of 2 engineers and consultants
    Optimization of Supply Chain processes: implementation of bare code system, pull flow, consignment stock with supplier and customers…
    Drive the Implement MRP2 Class A in the site following Oliver Wight Recommendation
    Deployment of the ERP (MFGpro) (Supply Chain – Production - Purchase - Finance – Marketing – Industrialization)

  • FCI Automotive France - Supply Chain logistic manager

    1999 - 2002 Manage a logistic team of 50 employees (Customer Service – Shipping –Purchasing - Scheduling – Warehousing)

  • VALEO Signalisation - Autonomous Production Unit Manager

    Paris 1996 - 1998 Manage an assembly unit of 100 employees (3 shifts)
    Manage Method – Logistic – Quality teams belonging to this production unit

  • VALEO Thermique Habitacle - Supervisor night shift molding unit and Method Production Project leader

    Paris 1993 - 1996 Manage a team of 30 employees and a unit of 40 presses (night shift)
    Implement SMED – TPM – 5S methodology
    Manage a transfer of 2 molding activities (20 presses)

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :