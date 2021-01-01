Menu

Cecile BALAROT

AGEN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Formation

Entreprises

  • ADPSR - Référente PLIE

    2017 - maintenant

  • Cap Emploi - Conseillère

    tulle 2011 - 2016

  • Pole Emploi - Conseillère emploi

    Paris 2009 - 2011

  • APPEL MEDICAL - ASSISTANTE AGENCE INTERIM

    BORDEAUX 2008 - 2009 RECRUTEMENT

  • GRETA Comminges - CHARGEE DE FORMATIONS ET D INSERTION

    2002 - 2008 RESPONSABLE DE DEUX ANTENNES DE FORMATION (BUREAUTIQUE INTERNET eT AUTRES); SUIVI ADMINISTRATIF PEDAGOGIQUE ET COMMERCIAL
    CHARGEE D INSERTION ( partenariat Pole Emploi)

Formations

Réseau