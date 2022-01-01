Cédric PICAUD

-
CRYOPDP
- Président & Directeur général
2015 - maintenant
-
Entreprise privée
- Directeur général
2014 - 2015
-
Marken Switzerland AG
- Vice President Global Clinical Specimens & Strategic Alliance
2012 - 2013
-
DHL Express Switzerland
- Head of Key Account Management
Zurich
2011 - 2012
-
DHL Express Europe
- Senior Director - Head of Life Science and Clinical Trials Industry
Bruxelles
2008 - 2011
-
DHL Express EEMEA Coordination Center
- Global Multinational Customer Manager - Life Science & Clinical Trials
Bruxelles
2004 - 2008
-
DHL Express France
- Industry Sales Manager - Life Science
Roissy en France
2003 - 2004
-
DHL Express France
- Key Account Manager - Life Science
Roissy en France
1999 - 2003
-
Dauphiné Express
- Dirigeant Associé & Responsable Commercial
1996 - 1999