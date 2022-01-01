Menu

Cédric PICAUD

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CRYOPDP - Président & Directeur général

    2015 - maintenant

  • Entreprise privée - Directeur général

    2014 - 2015

  • Marken Switzerland AG - Vice President Global Clinical Specimens & Strategic Alliance

    2012 - 2013

  • DHL Express Switzerland - Head of Key Account Management

    Zurich 2011 - 2012

  • DHL Express Europe - Senior Director - Head of Life Science and Clinical Trials Industry

    Bruxelles 2008 - 2011

  • DHL Express EEMEA Coordination Center - Global Multinational Customer Manager - Life Science & Clinical Trials

    Bruxelles 2004 - 2008

  • DHL Express France - Industry Sales Manager - Life Science

    Roissy en France 2003 - 2004

  • DHL Express France - Key Account Manager - Life Science

    Roissy en France 1999 - 2003

  • Dauphiné Express - Dirigeant Associé & Responsable Commercial

    1996 - 1999

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2016 - 2017 Certificat en stratégie d'entreprise

  • IPAC (Annecy)

    Annecy 2011 - 2012 Master 2 (MBA Bac+5), spécialité Entreprenariat et Affaires Internationales

    Master 2 Développement International et Entrepreneuriat

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et D'Organisation ESCO-WESFORD

    Grenoble 1994 - 1998 Management et Gestion des Entreprises (Bac+4)

    Master 1 - En formation continue

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :