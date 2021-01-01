Cédric VINSON

Menu

After pharmacy studies in Marseille and Lyon Universities, I joined Servier R&D in 2004 in the preclinical modelling unit. After an fruitful experience as representative of the DMPK center in a development projet, I'm a representative in different research projects (mainly projects concerning diabetes mellitus; I've also followed in the past depression and schizophrenia projects).

Specialties:
- Pharmacokinetic modelling (especially PBPK modelling, using acslX and Simcyp, some knowledge on Gastroplus) and data analysis (including chemical parameters)
- ADME/T Drug discovery support, from target-to-hit phase to phase I. It includes global ADME/T data analysis and integration, synthesis and presentation in project teams, and project management (responsible of the coordination and update of resources and timelines).

Real appetence and good level in IT.
- Highly skilled with Office suite, especially with Excel+VBA.
- Programming knowledge of M langage (acslX version of Matlab), Python
- Acquired experience with the following tools/softwares: Business Objects XI r2/r4, Pipeline Pilot, basic knowledge on Java.
- Chemistry software: Vortex, Stardrop, Accelrys Draw/Isentris, various open source softwares
- Good knowledge of HTML/CSS

Modélisation PBPK
Modélisation
Drug Discovery

  • Servier - Project Leader / Equipier projets recherche

    Suresnes 2009 - maintenant Représentant DMPK (pharmacocinétique et métabolisme non cliniques) dans les groupes projets recherche (tous les projets liés aux maladies métaboliques et certains projets de neurologie).

  • Servier - Project leader, modélisation PK et PBPK

    Suresnes 2003 - 2009 2003-2009 : Modélisation non clinique des données obtenues au cours du développement des candidats-médicaments : utilisation des modèles compartimentaux classiques, mais surtout PBPK (modèles PK basés sur la physiologie).
    2006-2008 : Représentant DMPK dans le groupe projet d'un candidat-médicament dans le domaine cardiovasculaire.

  • BioMérieux - 1 semestre d'interne en industrie

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2001 - 2002 Semestre d'internat en industrie : Participation à la mise au point d'un test d'immuno-détection de la protéine prion.

  • Hospices Civils de Lyon - Interne en pharmacie

    Lyon 2000 - 2003 Nov 2000 - nov 2001 : 2 semestres d'internat dans le laboratoire de biologie de l'hôpital Neuro-Cardio de Bron (Hospices Civils de Lyon). Mise au point d'un test ELISA pour la détection d'une protéine biomarqueur de la maladie de Creutzfeldt-Jakob dans le LCR. Gardes de biologie au sein du service.

    Avr 2002 - Nov 2003 : service de pharmacie de le hôpital Antoine Charial (Hospices Civils de Lyon). Participation au fonctionnement du service (préparation de poches de nutrition parentérale, adapations de posologie avec USC-Pack etc.)
    Gardes dans la pharmacie de l'hôpital pédiatrique

