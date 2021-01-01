Cédric VINSON

After pharmacy studies in Marseille and Lyon Universities, I joined Servier R&D in 2004 in the preclinical modelling unit. After an fruitful experience as representative of the DMPK center in a development projet, I'm a representative in different research projects (mainly projects concerning diabetes mellitus; I've also followed in the past depression and schizophrenia projects).
Specialties:
- Pharmacokinetic modelling (especially PBPK modelling, using acslX and Simcyp, some knowledge on Gastroplus) and data analysis (including chemical parameters)
- ADME/T Drug discovery support, from target-to-hit phase to phase I. It includes global ADME/T data analysis and integration, synthesis and presentation in project teams, and project management (responsible of the coordination and update of resources and timelines).
Real appetence and good level in IT.
- Highly skilled with Office suite, especially with Excel+VBA.
- Programming knowledge of M langage (acslX version of Matlab), Python
- Acquired experience with the following tools/softwares: Business Objects XI r2/r4, Pipeline Pilot, basic knowledge on Java.
- Chemistry software: Vortex, Stardrop, Accelrys Draw/Isentris, various open source softwares
- Good knowledge of HTML/CSS
Mes compétences :
Modélisation PBPK
Modélisation
Drug Discovery