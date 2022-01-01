Menu

Célia CHAUMERET

PARIS

Avocat

Entreprises

  • Théron et Associés - Avocat

    2013 - maintenant

  • De Pardieu Brocas Maffei - Elève avocat

    2012 - 2012 Département contentieux, entreprises en difficultés et restructuration

  • La Française AM - Stagiaire

    PARIS 6 2011 - 2011 Département contentieux immobiliers

  • De Pardieu Brocas Maffei - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 Département contentieux, entreprises en difficultés et restructuration

  • Gide Loyrette Nouel - Stagiaire

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Département Maritime Transports Assurance

  • Orrick Rambaud Martel - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Département Finance

  • Orrick Rambaud Martel - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008 Départements Fiscalité des entreprises - Finance

