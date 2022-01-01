Célia CHAUMERET

-
Théron et Associés
- Avocat
2013 - maintenant
-
De Pardieu Brocas Maffei
- Elève avocat
2012 - 2012
Département contentieux, entreprises en difficultés et restructuration
-
La Française AM
- Stagiaire
PARIS 6
2011 - 2011
Département contentieux immobiliers
-
De Pardieu Brocas Maffei
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
Département contentieux, entreprises en difficultés et restructuration
-
Gide Loyrette Nouel
- Stagiaire
Paris
2009 - 2010
Département Maritime Transports Assurance
-
Orrick Rambaud Martel
- Stagiaire
2009 - 2009
Département Finance
-
Orrick Rambaud Martel
- Stagiaire
2008 - 2008
Départements Fiscalité des entreprises - Finance