Celine ALLEAUME

As a strategy and management consultant with the energy sector for 18 years, Céline helps Utilities & Industry customers to adapt the business models to the challenges of energy transition: fight against climate change, energy demand management, expected increase in energy prices, development of new technologies and services for building tomorrow energy system. Graduate from the Magistere of International Relations from the Sorbonne - Paris I, Céline is a specialist of European energy policies and strategies, with a high level of experience in the field of economic, commercial, contractual and organizational issues in the context of European integrating gas and power markets.