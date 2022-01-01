Celine ALLEAUME

Menu

As a strategy and management consultant with the energy sector for 18 years, Céline helps Utilities & Industry customers to adapt the business models to the challenges of energy transition: fight against climate change, energy demand management, expected increase in energy prices, development of new technologies and services for building tomorrow energy system. Graduate from the Magistere of International Relations from the Sorbonne - Paris I, Céline is a specialist of European energy policies and strategies, with a high level of experience in the field of economic, commercial, contractual and organizational issues in the context of European integrating gas and power markets.

  • IBM - Associate Partner

    Bois-Colombes 2015 - maintenant

  • Kurt Salmon - Senior Manager

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2010 - 2014

  • Capgemini Consulting France - Manager

    Paris 2004 - 2010

  • PA Consulting Group, per acquisition of Hagler Bailly - Consultant then Senior Consultant

    2001 - 2004

  • Hagler Bailly Inc. - Business Analyst

    1998 - 2001

  • Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne

    Paris 1996 - 1999 3ème cycle de sciences politiques et de sciences économiques

  • Université Michel De Montaigne Bordeaux 3 - Lycée Camille Jullian (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 1994 - 1996 Hypokhâgne - Khâgne

    Classe préparatoire à l'Ecole Normale Supérieure

