Céline ARILLA
Céline ARILLA
Tamatave
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
AGIRC-ARRCO
- Contrôleur de gestion
Tamatave
2012 - maintenant
AG2R La Mondiale
- Contrôleur de gestion
2011 - 2012
USG Financial forces
- Consultante
Paris
2010 - 2011
Université Paris 10 Nanterre
Nanterre
2004 - 2009
Gestion Financière
Catherine FAURESSE
Cindy BERNON
Clément CABANNE
Cyrille VERSTRAETE
Jérôme JORNO
Laurine LACOUR
Mekki WEYDERT
Nadia MAHMOUDIA
Philippe STAUB
Yann SCELO