Menu

Céline ARILLA

Tamatave

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion

Entreprises

  • AGIRC-ARRCO - Contrôleur de gestion

    Tamatave 2012 - maintenant

  • AG2R La Mondiale - Contrôleur de gestion

    2011 - 2012

  • USG Financial forces - Consultante

    Paris 2010 - 2011

Formations

Réseau