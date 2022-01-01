Retail
Celine LOUVEAU
Celine LOUVEAU
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Aquitanis
maintenant
AXANIS
- Responsable du pôle commercial et montage d'opérations
2010 - maintenant
OPH AQUITANIS
- Chargé de mission
2008 - 2010
OPH AQUITANIS
- Responsable commercial
2002 - 2008
OPH AQUITANIS
- Responsable d'antenne de gestion
1998 - 2002
Formations
Université Bordeaux 4 Montesquieu
Pessac
1987 - 1993
DESS création d'entreprise et gestion de produits innovants
Lycée René Josue Valin
La Rochelle
1983 - 1986
Sciences économiques et sociales
Réseau
Astrid PICOT
Blandine DE SOUSA
Bruno TRON
Cyril CURY
Guillaume GOUX
Myriam CHAILLAT
Pierre MOLINES
Séverine MEUNIER
Simon BLETEAU
Stéphane CLAMADIEUX
