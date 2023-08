Céline VALENSI

Serial entrepreneur, journalist passionate about entrepreneurship, innovation and emerging markets.



Dynamic, highly flexible, open-minded and enjoying the multicultural environment collaborations.



Globetrotter, I like to pursue new professional challenges.



Knowing the West Africa, South Asia and American territory, I am the perfect partner to identify new business opportunities and develop new structures internationally.



Fascinated by interactions with a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, I like to share my experience with curious students Business School (BEM-Bordeaux Dakar, HEC) and future managers of innovation (Web School Factory).



I also bring my experience media through media-training sessions with business leaders.



Here are some references : TF1, Axens Group, Affiches Parisiennes, Choice Hotels Europe, ADLPartner, Montecristo Consulting, First Editions Osprey ...



Mes compétences :

Communication

Community management

Community management & réseaux sociaux

Conseil

Édition

Identité Visuelle

Identité visuelle & édition

Internet

Management

Marketing

Presse

Relations Presse

réseaux sociaux

Publicité

Rédaction