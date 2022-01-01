Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cerutti CHRISTINE
Ajouter
Cerutti CHRISTINE
LORIENT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
xxxx
- Xxxx
2000 - maintenant
xxxx
- Xxxx
2000 - maintenant
Formations
Xx (Xx)
Xx
2016 - 2017
Xx (Xx)
Xx
2016 - 2017
Réseau
Anne ABERT
Emmanuel VISBECQ
Karine BIDON
Karine BOUTIN
Patrick ROHRBASSER
Philippe AUZOU
Vincent ARRAULT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z