Charlène BOUCHACOURD
Charlène BOUCHACOURD
CERCIÉ
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pépinières Imbert
- Chef de Projet Numérique
2016 - maintenant
- gestion du site internet
- gestion des réseaux sociaux
- création de newsletter
- commerciale
- suite Adobe
Oesiane
- Commerciale Itinérante
2016 - 2016
- Développer un secteur géographique : Rhône-Alpes
- Prospecter de nouveaux clients
- Fidélisation de la clientèle
- Suivi commercial
Atelier des Collines
- Négociatrice Technico Commerciale
2014 - 2015
- Phoning/Mailing
- Prospection avec et sans rendez-vous
- Négociation vente
Formations
Institut CARREL
Lyon
2016 - 2017
Licence chef de projet numérique
INFA Rhône Alpes
Lyon
2014 - 2016
INFA Rhône Alpes
Lyon
2013 - 2014
Réseau
Apollonia TATY
Audric BODZEN
Jc AUGROS
Manuel MENDES
Michael SANCHEZ
Patrick LE BOULANGER
Sabrina MONZA
Stephanie WICKLACZ
Veronique MERVILLE
Wilfried MASSOT
