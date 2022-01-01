Menu

Charlène BOUCHACOURD

CERCIÉ

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Pépinières Imbert - Chef de Projet Numérique

    2016 - maintenant - gestion du site internet
    - gestion des réseaux sociaux
    - création de newsletter
    - commerciale

    - suite Adobe

  • Oesiane - Commerciale Itinérante

    2016 - 2016 - Développer un secteur géographique : Rhône-Alpes
    - Prospecter de nouveaux clients
    - Fidélisation de la clientèle
    - Suivi commercial

  • Atelier des Collines - Négociatrice Technico Commerciale

    2014 - 2015 - Phoning/Mailing
    - Prospection avec et sans rendez-vous
    - Négociation vente

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :