Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Paule HERVE
Ajouter
Paule HERVE
MATAWAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Finance
- Adjoint au Directeur
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole De Pointe (Paris)
Paris
1984 - 1990
Réseau
Abed ATNANE
Bruno BROUCHIQUAN
Djamel BOUTAYEB
Gilles AMBERO
Jamal AYAD
Loïc PAPILLON
Maud CORUK
Rachel DEMOREST
Rokhaya DIOUF
Stephane PANETIER