Charles BLANDIN

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Stratégie web
Schéma directeur
Conception fonctionnelle
Qlikview
Powerpoint
Réseaux sociaux
Conception web
Réalisation de tableaux de bord
Tableaux de bord
Excel
SQL Server
Recette Fonctionnelle
Pilotage de projet
BI
Référencement payant
Déploiement Logiciels
Rédaction de Spécification Fonctionnelle Déta
Référencement naturel
Formations professionnelles
Conduite du changement
Conception d'application Qlikview
E-business
Internet
Conseil
Conception
Confection
Tailoring

Entreprises

  • Blandin & Delloye - Co fondateur

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Passionné par le savoir faire du tailleur traditionnel, Blandin & Delloye propose une confection en demi mesure à mi-chemin entre tradition et modernité.

    Dans un univers « club » gentleman et cosy, la marque vous fait découvrir une expérience autour de la mesure pour homme. Le rendez-vous, dans le showroom de la rue Palestro, débute par un échange autour d’un café afin de comprendre le rapport à l’habillement du client et définir avec lui le type de confection qu’il souhaite réaliser. Il se poursuit par la prise de mesure, l’analyse de la morphologie et le choix des caractéristiques.

    Le personnel, passionné par le métier et l’univers de l’homme en général, apportera son expertise de la mesure et des altérations, tout au long de l’expérience Blandin & Delloye. Ainsi tout est mis en œuvre pour créer une confection alliant élégance, caractère et raffinement.

    Les confections Blandin & Delloye se caractérisent avant tout par la qualité de leurs étoffes, de la confection ainsi que le service.

  • Adecco Events - Responsable Logistique

    Villeurbanne 2010 - 2010 En poste chez Adecco Events comme Responsable logistique pour notre client La Griffe - Roland Garros lors des Internationaux de France 2010.

    En charge pour cette mission de :
    - Le management de toute la chaîne logistique et des équipes
    - La formation des logisticiens (84 personnes)
    - La formation des manager logistique (11 personnes)
    - La coordination des actions

    - La préparation des stocks avant le tournoi
    - La réception et l'implantation des marchandises dans les stocks
    - Le chargement des points de vente pour le tournoi
    - Le réapprovisionnement de points de ventes tout au long de l'événement
    - Le déchargement des points de vente après le tournoi

  • CSC - Enterprise Management - Consultant Décisionnel confirmé

    2010 - 2013 Au sein de la BU Enterprise Management de CSC, j'interviens sur les problématiques de pilotage et de gains de performance sur divers processus (Achats, Financier, RH,...).

    Je me suis spécialisé courant 2012 sur la solution Qlikview.

    MISSIONS PASSEES ET EN COURS :

    Société Générale – Direction des Achats MSI (Janvier 2013 – Septembre 2013)
    AMOA projet CSP Achats P2I
    • Rédaction de cahiers de test
    • Recette applicative (Oalia SRM)
    • Optimisation des processus métiers cible (Périmètre P2I)
    • Définition d’un SLA

    YCAP Services – Direction comptable (Décembre 2012 – Mars 2013)
    Application de suivi de la collecte
    • Définition des spécifications fonctionnelles
    • Conduite des ateliers de conception
    • Intégration à l’environnement SI (création d’interface)
    • Développement de l’application
    • Rédaction du guide utilisateur
    • Déploiement de l’application sur site

    Interne CSC : Développement d’offres de pilotage CSC sous Qlikview (Avril 2012 – Novembre 2012)
    • Définition fonctionnelles de divers maquettes (Achats, Risque crédit, RH)
    • Conception de l’application
    • Optimisation de l’ergonomie et du design
    • Développement pour terminaux mobiles

    SAVELYS – Direction des Achats (Janvier – Février 2012)
    Analyse des coûts du parc automobile
    • Analyse de l’existant
    • Modélisation du parc sur les prochaines années
    • Etude comparative entre la facturation au réel et au forfait

    ONEMA – Projet OMEGA (Février - Décembre 2011)
    Mise en place d’un outil Access de gestion des crédits d’intervention :
    • AMOA sur la prise en compte des besoins fonctionnels
    • Reprise des données dans l’outil
    • Interfaçage avec un outil de gestion financière
    • Rédaction des cahiers de recette fonctionnelle
    • Recettage de la solution
    • Maintenance applicative

    Spécifications fonctionnelle de mise en place de l’outil de suivi des activités Incovar :
    • AMOA sur l’ensemble du projet
    • Préparation de montée en charge de l’outil
    • Définition et rédaction du cahier de spécifications fonctionnelles
    • Définition et rédaction des cahiers de recette fonctionnelle


    UCANSS – Observatoire des Achats (Décembre 2010)
    Refonte des tableaux de bord
    • Analyse du rapport d’activité
    • Etude des tableaux de bord actuels
    • Recueil des besoins fonctionnels des agents
    • Proposition d’un nouveau tableau de bord


    Société Générale – TTK (Sept. - Oct. 2010)
    • Assistance sur la réalisation des supports de formation
    • REX des premières sessions de formations
    • Reporting et suivi de l’avancement des formations

    Interne CSC : Organisation du baromètre Achats (Septembre 2010)
    • Revue de presse des Achats
    • Participation à la réalisation du story telling
    • Analyse de l’étude réalisée par TNS SOFRES pour CSC
    • Communication sur l’évènement

    AG2R La Mondiale – Direction des Achats (Juillet - Août 2010)
    Schéma Directeur Achats
    • PMO
    • Audit de la fonction « achats »
    • Rédaction du schéma directeur « achats »
    • Recommandation des éditeurs

  • Intermarché Marketing Alimentaire - Assistant chef de projet e-commerce

    2009 - 2009 J'assistais les chefs de projet dans leurs missions durant toute la durée de mon stage de 6 mois.
    J'ai notamment modélisé et mis en place un système d'étude de potentiel pour les points de vente qui souhaitent proposer le e-commerce à leur zone de chalandise.
    J'ai aussi travaillé sur l'assortiment des produits ainsi que l'arborescence du site. Je suis intervenu sur divers missions plus ponctuelles (Newsletter, Stratégie d'e-mailing, Organisation d'événements,...)

  • FFT - La Griffe Roland Garros - Manager des Stocks

    2007 - 2007 Responsable de la logistique des produits La Griffe lors des Internationaux de France. Gestion d’une équipe de 18 logisticiens,
    Gestion des flux et des réapprovisionnements des 16 points de ventes du stade réalisant 7 millions d’euros de chiffre d’affaire durant le tournois.

  • OFUP, Office Universitaire de Presse - Manager,

    2006 - 2006 Responsable des ventes pour l’OFUP pour sa prospection lycée en Essonne.
    - Formation d’une équipe de dix vendeurs
    - Mise en place et management de l’équipe
    - Développement commercial par l'ouverture de nouvelles zones de prospection
    - Préparation de la campagne et visite des zones de prospection
    - Gestion de la campagne pour la campagne 2006

  • Hyundai PC - Traducteur

    2003 - 2003 Travail de traduction du site Hyundai PC en Grande Bretagne. Mission de deux semaines ayant pour but essentiel l'apprentissage de l'anglais.

Formations

  • Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne (Paris)

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Innovation et Management des Technologies

    Délégué

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Paris 2005 - 2009 Ecole Supérieure de Commerce et de Marketing

    Président Fondateur de l'AS "ISTEC Swing" (Golf) et Président "ISTEC Poker"

