Charles BOUSSION

En résumé

A sales person with almost 9 years experience in sales. Currently a top performing sales person for Ranpak, exceeding targets. Demonstrating experience in identifying and exploiting new business opportunities. High standards of customer care complement account management skills for a complete client service. 6 years experience in managing a distribution network.
A target orientated individual with the ability to build business relationship at all levels with strong communication and presentation skills.
Currently seeking a new Sales role with new responsibilities to advance career at an international level.

Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Packaging

Entreprises

  • Ranpak BV - Area Sales Manager East of France

    2009 - maintenant Responsible for the East part of France

    Responsible for the management of my own distribution network

    Objectives and business strategy per agency, incentives, inventory management, application and respect of trade policy, training of sales teams.

    Looking after 20 sales rep inside the distribution network

    Monitoring and development of Key Accounts


    Responsable du secteur Est de la France (15 départements)

    Responsable de la gestion d’un réseau de distribution

    Objectifs et stratégie commerciale par agence, incentives, gestion des stocks, application et

    respect de la politique commerciale, training des équipes commerciales.

    Encadrement de 20 commerciaux

    Suivi et développement de grands comptes

  • Lyreco United Kingdom - Account Manager

    2007 - 2009 Responsible for North Oxfordshire area

    Cold calling

    Developing and maintaining active accounts

    Respect margins target

    Looking after Key accounts


    Responsable pour la partie Nord du département d'Oxford

    Prospection

    Suivre et développer les comptes clients

    Respecter les objectifs de marge

    S'occuper des grands comptes

  • Pharmacie Montalembert - Trainee

    2006 - 2006 : Medical delegate (trainee) for a Chemist'shop Montalembert -
    Responsible for extending sales of medical oxygen for swimming pools, ambulances
    and dentists across one region

    Achievements and duties
    * Conduct a market study for the launching of a new product: medical oxygen ;
    * Create a customer database ;
    * Implement and increase sales of Medical oxygen

  • Brasserie La trompe Souris - Sales representative & trainee

    2004 - 2004 : Sales representative for a brewery (trainee) Brasserie
    Artisanale de la Divatte -
    Responsible for finding new customers and promoting the brand with restaurants, bars, and retail
    markets across 3 counties

    Achievements and duties
    * Create a client database
    * Increase the turnover ;
    * Looking after deliveries ;
    * Organization of exhibition

Formations

  • Université Clermont 1 Auvergne

    Clermont Ferrand 2005 - 2006 Commerce-Vente

  • IUT

    Saint Nazaire 2003 - 2005 Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie

    “Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie” Higher National Diploma in
    Business and Marketing

  • IUT

    Saint Nazaire 2003 - 2005 Techniques de commercialisation

  • Lycée Saint Félix

    Nantes 2002 - 2003 Baccalaureat STT Commerce

