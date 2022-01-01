Charles BOUSSION

A sales person with almost 9 years experience in sales. Currently a top performing sales person for Ranpak, exceeding targets. Demonstrating experience in identifying and exploiting new business opportunities. High standards of customer care complement account management skills for a complete client service. 6 years experience in managing a distribution network.

A target orientated individual with the ability to build business relationship at all levels with strong communication and presentation skills.

Currently seeking a new Sales role with new responsibilities to advance career at an international level.



Mes compétences :

Vente

Développement commercial

Packaging