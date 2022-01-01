Charles DECROIX

Mes compétences :
Venture capital
Microsoft Excel 2010
Comptabilité
Étude de marché
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
Mazars
- Auditeur Financier
Paris La Défense 2013 - maintenantAudit légal des comptes sociaux et consolidés en référentiel français et IFRS
Missions de revue du contrôle interne
Rédaction des rapports remis aux clients et des notes de synthèses internes
Management des équipes, formation et évaluation
Generis Capital Partners
- Junior Analyst
2012 - 2012Generis Capital Partners is a venture capital fund manager, regulated by the AMF (l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers), focused on providing both equity and debt financing to growth companies.
• Performed company, market and competitor analysis for each investment opportunity
• Participated in meetings with entrepreneurs
• Analyzed financial data (financial projections, company valuation…)
• Contributed to the development of proposals and presentations for investment committees
Paris2011 - 2011• Assisted fund managers in their day-to-day trading operations
• Conducted reporting and portfolio reviews for investors
• Optimisation of communication and reporting tools dedicated to institutional and corporate clients
• Developed some IT tools on behalf of the money market management team
• Provided information about investment strategies
• Analyzed financial ratios in order to provide clients and rating agencies a technical support