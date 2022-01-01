Menu

Marie DECROIX

Paris

En résumé

17 years of experience in Strategy & Management Consulting, supporting industrial companies improving performance and developing their business.

Domains for expertise:
- Business Transformation
- Operations performance
- Portfolio Management
- Programmes / Project Management models
- Supplier / Customer Collaboration improvement
- R&D organization and performance

Industries:
- Aeronautics
- Defense
- Healthcare

Mes compétences :
Portfolio management
Programme management
Change Management
Performance Improvement
Business Consulting
Business Transformation

Entreprises

  • Cylad Consulting - Senior Manager

    Paris 2007 - maintenant Strategy & Management consulting:
    - Boost the set-up of a transformation platform dedicated to Operations performance improvement: projects clustering and launch, governance definition and deployment, delivery drumbeat and support
    - Secure and materialize synergies in a post-merger integration: people and organization, purchasing optimization, financial controlling adaptation...
    - Define, develop and deploy a Portfolio Management model (processes, governance, tools), on major projects portfolios of a major Aircraft manufacturer
    - Define and implement a new Programme Management System on major industrial Programmes (10Mds€), and incremental development programmes
    - Develop Supplier / Customer Collaboration to secure common delivery

    Business development :
    - Business Transformation: transverse transformation platforms set-up, post-merger integration
    - Portfolio Management "the art of arbitration" - Application on R&T organizations

  • Capgemini Consulting - Managing Consultant

    Paris 1999 - 2007 Disciplines: Strategy, Marketing, Sales
    Industries: Aeronautics, Healthcare, Banking and Insurance

