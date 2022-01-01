Marie DECROIX

17 years of experience in Strategy & Management Consulting, supporting industrial companies improving performance and developing their business.



Domains for expertise:

- Business Transformation

- Operations performance

- Portfolio Management

- Programmes / Project Management models

- Supplier / Customer Collaboration improvement

- R&D organization and performance



Industries:

- Aeronautics

- Defense

- Healthcare



Portfolio management

Programme management

Change Management

Performance Improvement

Business Consulting

Business Transformation