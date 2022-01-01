Charles DEMONCHY

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Carnac dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
> Mastère Spécialisé en Supply Chain à l'école des Mines de Paris
> 1 an en tant qu'ingénieur Industrialisation (fournisseur automobile de rang 1)
> 4 ans en site de production: support production et logistique dans l'amélioration continue des processus.
> Expert junior sur le Système d'Excellence Opérationnelle PSA Group
> Expériences Internationales (Espagne, Brésil)
> Adaptabilité, organisation, habitué à travailler sous la pression. Excellente communication et capacité en la coopération des équipes (travaux en chantiers), conscient du respect des objectifs QCD.
> 1 year as production planning Engineer
> 4 years in industry : Project Management in Assembly line and Supply Chain.
> Factory Junior Expert for PSA Excellence System
> International working experiences in Brasil and Spain.
> Adaptability, hard working and able to work under pressure. Excellent communication and relation skills with ability to work independently whilst achieving targets
> Master os Science in France.
Mes compétences :
Management de projet
Lean Manufacturing
QSE
Gestion de production
Pilotage du changement
RDP
Chef de projet
Monozukuri-MIFA
visual management
responsible for standardization
problem analysis
Solidworks
Quality management
Microsoft Office
Kaizen
Derivatives
Cost Monitoring
CATIA
Body in White
Automotive Assembly
Assembly Lines
Lean management