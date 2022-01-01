Charles DEMONCHY

> Mastère Spécialisé en Supply Chain à l'école des Mines de Paris

> 1 an en tant qu'ingénieur Industrialisation (fournisseur automobile de rang 1)

> 4 ans en site de production: support production et logistique dans l'amélioration continue des processus.

> Expert junior sur le Système d'Excellence Opérationnelle PSA Group

> Expériences Internationales (Espagne, Brésil)

> Adaptabilité, organisation, habitué à travailler sous la pression. Excellente communication et capacité en la coopération des équipes (travaux en chantiers), conscient du respect des objectifs QCD.





> 1 year as production planning Engineer

> 4 years in industry : Project Management in Assembly line and Supply Chain.

> Factory Junior Expert for PSA Excellence System

> International working experiences in Brasil and Spain.

> Adaptability, hard working and able to work under pressure. Excellent communication and relation skills with ability to work independently whilst achieving targets

> Master os Science in France.



Mes compétences :

Management de projet

Lean Manufacturing

QSE

Gestion de production

Pilotage du changement

RDP

Chef de projet

Monozukuri-MIFA

visual management

responsible for standardization

problem analysis

Solidworks

Quality management

Microsoft Office

Kaizen

Derivatives

Cost Monitoring

CATIA

Body in White

Automotive Assembly

Assembly Lines

Lean management