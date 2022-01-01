Charles DEMONCHY

Menu

En résumé

> Mastère Spécialisé en Supply Chain à l'école des Mines de Paris
> 1 an en tant qu'ingénieur Industrialisation (fournisseur automobile de rang 1)
> 4 ans en site de production: support production et logistique dans l'amélioration continue des processus.
> Expert junior sur le Système d'Excellence Opérationnelle PSA Group
> Expériences Internationales (Espagne, Brésil)
> Adaptabilité, organisation, habitué à travailler sous la pression. Excellente communication et capacité en la coopération des équipes (travaux en chantiers), conscient du respect des objectifs QCD.


> 1 year as production planning Engineer
> 4 years in industry : Project Management in Assembly line and Supply Chain.
> Factory Junior Expert for PSA Excellence System
> International working experiences in Brasil and Spain.
> Adaptability, hard working and able to work under pressure. Excellent communication and relation skills with ability to work independently whilst achieving targets
> Master os Science in France.

Mes compétences :
Management de projet
Lean Manufacturing
QSE
Gestion de production
Pilotage du changement
RDP
Chef de projet
Monozukuri-MIFA
visual management
responsible for standardization
problem analysis
Solidworks
Quality management
Microsoft Office
Kaizen
Derivatives
Cost Monitoring
CATIA
Body in White
Automotive Assembly
Assembly Lines
Lean management

Entreprises

  • Leoni - Ingénieur Industrialisation

    2015 - 2016 -> Responsable performance lignes d’assemblage (zone Europe, 8 usines, clients Peugeot, Renault, Volvo)
    • Support usines (chantiers efficience, élimination des gaspillages, ergonomie, management visuel). Déplacements 3-4 fois par mois
    • Formateur au système de management de la qualité : Réponse en temps réelle, traitement des alertes qualité. (FTA, QRQC)
    -> Fonction Industrialisation
    • Dimensionnement des nouvelles lignes d’assemblage (20 à 60 opérateurs), implantation et gestion ramp-up.
    • Participation aux AMDEC produits et process.

  • Peugeot Citroen - Chef de projet Lean Manufacturing

    Москва 2013 - 2015 -> Déploiement des outils du système « PSA Excellence System » (Standardisation des postes, Hoshin, résolution de problèmes)
    • Coaching en temps réel et en mode chantier : environ 400 superviseurs, moniteurs et opérateurs.
    • Objectif de réduction des non valeurs ajoutées : 700 KR$ de gains sur un an.
    • Fin de mission : méthodologies adaptées et adoptées par les parties prenantes.

    -> Projets transverses :
    • Lancement du programme San Gen Shugi : pilotage de la production sur le terrain, introduction de la démarche PDCA et résolutions de problèmes.
    • Réduction du coût de fonctionnement concernant les EPI, périmètre usine (2013 : 800 KR$) 40 % de réduction (réduction nombres d’unités, nombres de fournisseurs, flux de lavage, mode d’utilisation)

  • PSA - Stage

    2012 - 2012 Madrid (Stagiaire sous la tutelle du Directeur de Site
    * Implantation de la salle de pilotage opérationnelle du site

  • PSA - Madrid - Assistant Responsable en Production & Stage

    2012 - 2012 * Mise en fonctionnement d'un pool polyvalent d'opérateurs pour répondre à l'absentéisme.

    * Elaboration d'une salle de pilotage usine: définition des indicateurs de processus et de résultats

  • PSA - Apprenti ingénieur

    2009 - 2012 * Pilote du système d'Excellence Opérationnelle dans l'unité du ferrage (400 employés) ;
    * Construction des process opérationnelles : briefing début/fin d'équipe, tour de terrain, réunions opérationnelles. ;
    * Animateur chantiers Hoshin, 5S, TPM : environ 40 chantiers réalisés et pilotés.

  • D'Aucy - Opérateur en production & ouvrier

    2008 - 2008

Formations

  • ECOLE DES MINES DE PARIS ENSMP

    Paris 2016 - 2017 Mastère Spécialisé en Management Industriel et Systèmes Logistiques

  • ITII Bourgogne

    Auxerre 2009 - 2012 Ingénieur Génie Industriel

  • HEI

    Lille 2006 - 2009 Ingénieur

  • Lycée Montalembert

    Doullens 2005 - 2006 Scientific Baccalaureate

    Baccalauréat Scientifique, option Mathématiques, obtenu avec mention Assez Bien
    Langues
    Langues Français : Natif

