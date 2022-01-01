Charles DU MAS DE PAYSAC

Mes compétences :
MS Office
CATIA V5
SAP
Mathematica
Adobe photoshop
SPHINX Plus2
Industrie
Sales
Ingénierie
Entreprises
Keyence
- Sales Engineer Microscopy
Osaka2015 - maintenant- planning of sales representation : prospection, Request of information, microscope introduction
- microscope uses and functions presentation
- testing of microscope with customer samples
- evaluation of microscope features needed and quotation
- Follow-up of presentation and sales representation
- negotiation
- Installation and training for use of devices sold
- Customer relationship and counselling
Schunk
- Sales engineer clamping and automation
2014 - 2014- planning of sales representation : prospection, request of information, devices introduction
- devices uses and characteristics presentation
- evaluation of features needed and quotation
- Follow-up of presentation and sales representation
- negotiation
- Installation and training for use of devices sold
- Customer relationship and counselling
Valeo
- VIE Sales & Logistic Engineer
Paris2012 - 2014- Commercial offer process & Follow up of current contracts
- Interface production site / customer : prototypes, change order, ...
- Reporting : market share, sales database, order intake
- Finance follow up : overdues, price changes
GE Energy Power Conversion
- Cost Controller
2012 - 2012- Understanding and handling of methods and tools used,
- Analysis of needs and anticipation of costs at project end,
- Development of control methods and input of these,
- Verification and support to cost anticipation realization
AREVA
- Trainee
Paris La Defense2011 - 2011- Study of the commercial model for the bid of a nuclear power plant building.
- Analysis of project finance projection
- Preparation & participation in meeting with partner
Global Technologies
- Trainee
Clichy2009 - 2009- Creation of a detailed report on a nanotechnology,
- Market study
- Approach of partnership with laboratories specialized in this field.
GEG
- Trainee
2007 - 2007Sorting and storage of files from the company.