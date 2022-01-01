Menu

Charles DU MAS DE PAYSAC

Osaka

En résumé

Mes compétences :
MS Office
CATIA V5
SAP
Mathematica
Adobe photoshop
SPHINX Plus2
Industrie
Sales
Ingénierie

Entreprises

  • Keyence - Sales Engineer Microscopy

    Osaka 2015 - maintenant - planning of sales representation : prospection, Request of information, microscope introduction
    - microscope uses and functions presentation
    - testing of microscope with customer samples
    - evaluation of microscope features needed and quotation
    - Follow-up of presentation and sales representation
    - negotiation
    - Installation and training for use of devices sold
    - Customer relationship and counselling

  • Schunk - Sales engineer clamping and automation

    2014 - 2014 - planning of sales representation : prospection, request of information, devices introduction
    - devices uses and characteristics presentation
    - evaluation of features needed and quotation
    - Follow-up of presentation and sales representation
    - negotiation
    - Installation and training for use of devices sold
    - Customer relationship and counselling

  • Valeo - VIE Sales & Logistic Engineer

    Paris 2012 - 2014 - Commercial offer process & Follow up of current contracts
    - Interface production site / customer : prototypes, change order, ...
    - Reporting : market share, sales database, order intake
    - Finance follow up : overdues, price changes

  • GE Energy Power Conversion - Cost Controller

    2012 - 2012 - Understanding and handling of methods and tools used,
    - Analysis of needs and anticipation of costs at project end,
    - Development of control methods and input of these,
    - Verification and support to cost anticipation realization

  • AREVA - Trainee

    Paris La Defense 2011 - 2011 - Study of the commercial model for the bid of a nuclear power plant building.
    - Analysis of project finance projection
    - Preparation & participation in meeting with partner

  • Global Technologies - Trainee

    Clichy 2009 - 2009 - Creation of a detailed report on a nanotechnology,
    - Market study
    - Approach of partnership with laboratories specialized in this field.

  • GEG - Trainee

    2007 - 2007 Sorting and storage of files from the company.

Formations

  • ESDES

    Lyon 2010 - 2012 Master

    Specialization in Communication, Marketing and Sales

  • FLST, Faculté Libre Des Sciences Et Technologies De L'Université Catholique De Lille

    2008 - 2010 Licence

  • Hautes Etudes D'Ingénieur (HEI)

    Lille 2006 - 2008 Changed to a Licence cursus in second year

