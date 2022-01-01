Menu

Charles-Edouard LUBINEAU

ASNIERES SUR SEINE

Mes compétences :
Lean Six Sigma
COBIT
ITIL Foundation V3

Entreprises

  • ALSTOM Transport - Business Solution Analyst

    2016 - maintenant Global Alstom Transformation Program
    - Technical architect for the new central simulation cluster
    - Project coordinator for business critical applications
    - Project lead and referent for intrusion and building access solution

    Engineering Department
    - Gather business demands and advise the appropriate solutions
    - Prepare recommendations for decisions-making at Change Control Board
    - Provide visibility, control and optimize business processes through BPM process

  • Alstom IS&T - Solution Manager

    Saint Ouen 2013 - 2016 Solution Management for Engineering applications (70 applications) and Cluster
    - In charge of a team of 4 people for Incident Management
    - Demand and Capacity Management
    - Change Management
    - Release and Deployment Management
    - Financial Management (annual budget of 5 millions)
    - Supplier Management

  • Alstom IS&T - Solution Centre Consultant

    Saint Ouen 2009 - 2013 Solution management
    - Incident & Problem Management
    - SLA definition and reporting

    Project management for all application evolutions
    - Planning building & follow-up
    - Project and budget reporting
    - Third party coordination

    IS&T Support Model
    - Analysis and design of a new end-to-end user oriented support model
    - Define quality and efficiency indicators
    - Build the change management process

  • Alstom IS&T - Solution Centre Consultant

    Saint Ouen 2007 - 2009 Solution Owner
    - Application evolution management
    - Project follow-up and Planning building
    - Third party coordination
    - Budget reporting
    - Support management

    Zodiac Project - Data Center migration
    - In charge of the application rehosting project for the E-Business competence center
    - Planning and coordination of the application's migration between datacenters

Formations

  • EPSI

    Levallois Perret 2001 - 2006 Engineering graduate

    School : E.P.S.I. - Ecole Privée des Sciences Informatiques
    Graduate : Engineering graduate : project management in computer science
    Thesis subject : The change management

