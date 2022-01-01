Charles-Edouard LUBINEAU

Mes compétences :
Lean Six Sigma
COBIT
ITIL Foundation V3
Entreprises
ALSTOM Transport
- Business Solution Analyst
2016 - maintenantGlobal Alstom Transformation Program
- Technical architect for the new central simulation cluster
- Project coordinator for business critical applications
- Project lead and referent for intrusion and building access solution
Engineering Department
- Gather business demands and advise the appropriate solutions
- Prepare recommendations for decisions-making at Change Control Board
- Provide visibility, control and optimize business processes through BPM process
Alstom IS&T
- Solution Manager
Saint Ouen2013 - 2016Solution Management for Engineering applications (70 applications) and Cluster
- In charge of a team of 4 people for Incident Management
- Demand and Capacity Management
- Change Management
- Release and Deployment Management
- Financial Management (annual budget of 5 millions)
- Supplier Management
Alstom IS&T
- Solution Centre Consultant
Saint Ouen2009 - 2013Solution management
- Incident & Problem Management
- SLA definition and reporting
Project management for all application evolutions
- Planning building & follow-up
- Project and budget reporting
- Third party coordination
IS&T Support Model
- Analysis and design of a new end-to-end user oriented support model
- Define quality and efficiency indicators
- Build the change management process
Alstom IS&T
- Solution Centre Consultant
Saint Ouen2007 - 2009Solution Owner
- Application evolution management
- Project follow-up and Planning building
- Third party coordination
- Budget reporting
- Support management
Zodiac Project - Data Center migration
- In charge of the application rehosting project for the E-Business competence center
- Planning and coordination of the application's migration between datacenters