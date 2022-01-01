Charles-Etienne GARIEL

Spécialités:

- International sales management

- Business development / strategy

- Product positioning and operational marketing

- P&L management

- Multi-cultural team management & development

- Engineering background



Domaines d'expertise:

- Web, mobile and cloud-based services

- e-commerce

- BtoB and BtoBtoC

- Digital media

- Innovative business models and products

- Telecom infrastructure



Mes compétences :

Vente

Développement commercial

Web

Business development

Management