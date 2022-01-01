Menu

Charles-Etienne GARIEL

PARIS

En résumé

Spécialités:
- International sales management
- Business development / strategy
- Product positioning and operational marketing
- P&L management
- Multi-cultural team management & development
- Engineering background

Domaines d'expertise:
- Web, mobile and cloud-based services
- e-commerce
- BtoB and BtoBtoC
- Digital media
- Innovative business models and products
- Telecom infrastructure

Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Web
Business development
Management

Entreprises

  • Delair-Tech - Directeur Commercial

    2016 - maintenant Delair-Tech est le champion Français du Drone professionnel !

  • Dhatim - VP Sales

    2014 - 2016 Dhatim est un fournisseur de service innovant qui analyse les Big Data de ses clients pour leur faire prendre les bonnes décisions d'économie de coûts.

  • Www.fetemania.com - Co-Fondateur

    2012 - 2014 Création et lancement opérationel d'une société de e-commerce en forte croissance vendant tout ce qui est nécessaire pour réussir ses fêtes.

  • Microsoft corporation - Directeur Commercial - Interactive Entertainment Business - Zune Europe

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2008 - 2012 - En charge de la Business Unit "Global accounts" qui comprend les groupes Vodafone et T-Mobile ainsi que Vodacom, 6 autres comptes Vodafone, T-Mobile DE, T-Mobile UK et 3 autres comptes T-Mobile.

    - Responsable du P&L de la business unit ainsi que des activités commerciales et marketing.

    - Management direct de l'équipe Marketing - 6 personnes - en charge du trafic, des promotions et de toutes les activités marketing liées aux services.

    - Représentant de "Zune" : Microsoft music & video service on Windows Phone, Xbox 360 and PCs auprès des partenaires internes et externes sur la zone Allemagne.

    - Responsable des activités commerciales de Zune auprès de Deutsche Telekom.

  • Musiwave - Global Account Director

    2006 - 2007 Responsable de la relation et des activités commerciales avec le groupe Vodafone, Vodacom et d'autres opérateurs Vodafone.
    - Cette responsabilité comprend la définition et la mise en place de la stratégie commerciale, le maitrise du revenue et de la marge de chaque compte ainsi que la gestion des activités marketing, commerciales, techniques, juridiques et financières.
    - Cette fonction comprend aussi la gestion des équipes de marketing opérationel responsable du trafic, des promotions et activités marketing ainsi que des relations avec les ayants-droits (labels, publishers, ...).

  • Alcatel - Business Development Director

    Paris 2004 - 2006 - Participation active à la création d'une nouvelle Business Unit au sein d' Alcatel. Alcatel Wireless Application Service Provider (SMS, MMS, browsing, video).
    - Responsable du Business development de l'activité (3 personnes et 7M¿ d'orders)
    - Vente de la solution : depuis les premières réunions clients jusqu'aux négotiations, signatures de contrats et suivi des comptes (Orange groupe, Orascom Telecom, GT, ...).
    - Définition du plan d'attaque du marché par type de client et par pays : opérateurs telecom, WASP, ISP and fournisseurs de contenus.
    - Définition, mise en place et développement de partenariats dans le cadre de la vente de la solution.
    - Analyse de la compétition par type de service et par région.
    - Définition des besoins de dévelopement du produit (Wap rendering avec Drutt, Streaming Video avec Packet Video) et business model associés.
    - Définition de partenaires potentiels techniques et potentiels fournisseurs de contenus (Streamezzo, Musiwave, Fashion TV).
    - Dévelopement du projet en interne auprès des forces marketing et commerciales du groupe Alcatel en central ou localement.

Formations

