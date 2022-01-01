Charles-Etienne GARIEL

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Spécialités:
- International sales management
- Business development / strategy
- Product positioning and operational marketing
- P&L management
- Multi-cultural team management & development
- Engineering background
Domaines d'expertise:
- Web, mobile and cloud-based services
- e-commerce
- BtoB and BtoBtoC
- Digital media
- Innovative business models and products
- Telecom infrastructure
Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Web
Business development
Management
Pas de formation renseignée