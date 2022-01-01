Charles FRANCOIS

-
Intuitive Surgical
- Field Sales trainer
VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY
2013 - maintenant
-
Intuitive Surgical Inc.
- Clinical Sales Rep. for Switzerland & French Alps
2008 - 2012
Robotic Surgery in Urology, Gynecology, Digestive Surgery, Cardiology, ENT.
-
Olympus, Division Chirurgie
- Sales Rep.
2005 - 2008
Laparoscopic surgical instruments, devices & Imaging in Urology, Gynecology, General Surgery, ENT, CardioThoracic & Arthroscopy.
-
Weinmann France
- Sales Rep.
2004 - 2005
Sleep diagnosis & Therapy instruments and devices
Emergency products
Oxygenotherapy
-
Karl Storz Endoscopy
- Sales Rep.
2001 - 2004
Arthroscopic instruments, devices & Imaging
-
GE Healthcare
- Sales Rep.
1999 - 2001
Imaging instruments & devices in Radiology, MRI, Nuclear Medecine