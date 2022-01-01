Menu

Charles FRANCOIS

VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Intuitive Surgical - Field Sales trainer

    VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2013 - maintenant

  • Intuitive Surgical Inc. - Clinical Sales Rep. for Switzerland & French Alps

    2008 - 2012 Robotic Surgery in Urology, Gynecology, Digestive Surgery, Cardiology, ENT.

  • Olympus, Division Chirurgie - Sales Rep.

    2005 - 2008 Laparoscopic surgical instruments, devices & Imaging in Urology, Gynecology, General Surgery, ENT, CardioThoracic & Arthroscopy.

  • Weinmann France - Sales Rep.

    2004 - 2005 Sleep diagnosis & Therapy instruments and devices
    Emergency products
    Oxygenotherapy

  • Karl Storz Endoscopy - Sales Rep.

    2001 - 2004 Arthroscopic instruments, devices & Imaging

  • GE Healthcare - Sales Rep.

    1999 - 2001 Imaging instruments & devices in Radiology, MRI, Nuclear Medecine

Formations

Réseau