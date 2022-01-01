Charles-Henri CASALA

Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
Marketing
Management
Gestion de projet
Communication
Procurement
Entreprises
Mondelēz International
- Marketing Manager Europe OREO
CLAMART2012 - maintenantMarketing Manager Europe on OREO biscuit
- Building the EU brand vision and 3 years growth strategy (+21% Sales vs yag)
- Managing the EU P&L and leading the European geographical expansion
- Developping a new EU communication platform (above and below the line)
- Setting up the innovation strategy
- Leading EU marketing brand managers (20 countries) and cross functional teams
Kraft Foods
- Marketing Manager CÔTE DOR
2010 - 2012Marketing Manager Côte D’Or tablets for France (+9% Sales vs yag ; +1.5pp penetration)
- Responsible for P&L through management of full marketing mix, o/w promotion and assortment (35 ref)
- Build the new brand positioning leading to a new TV communication and CRM program
- Initiate and bring to life the very first “Quartier du Chocolat” in Paris
- Lead and coordinate new product development for European launches
- Management of 4, o/w 2 direct reports
Kraft Foods
- Senior Brand Manager Instant coffee - Carte Noire & Maxwell House
2008 - 2010As of April 09, « Acting as » Marketing Manager, management of 4 o/w 2 direct reports
- In charge of instant and mixes coffee brands for France
- Development of Maxwell House new positioning, including Refill strategy to answer price point issues
- Rejuvenate Carte Noire instant coffee
Kraft Foods
- Brand Manager Innovation and Equity - Carte Noire coffee
2007 - 2008- Equity role: key contact for countries as brand equity keeper on all coffee segments
- Innovation role: full mix development on 2 major innovations with launch plan implementation
Kraft Foods
- Assistant Brand Manager - Carte Noire coffee
2005 - 2006- Carte Noire Roast and Ground (260M€ sales)
- Development of a new Carte Noire communication and activation
- In charge of brand results analysis and action plan recommendations on the full marketing mix
2004 - 2005- Brand results analysis for Grand’Mère Roast and Ground (100M€ sales)
- In charge of the price strategy, promotional plan and platform event “Fête des Grands-Mères”
Danone
- Marketing - Project Manager Asia
Paris2002 - 2003In charge of identifying new growth opportunities with local marketing teams in Asia
- Project lead in 3 different markets and categories: Snacks (Malaysia), Water (Indonesia), Biscuits (India)
- Project managed with local Marketing and Consumer Insight teams through a U&A deep dive analysis
Lindt & Sprungli
- Assistant Brand Manager
2000 - 2001Trainee (1 year) - Assistant Brand Manager - EXCELLENCE
- New product development (Noirissime 99%) : R&D, packaging, launch plan
- In charge of brand results analysis, budget and promotional plan