Charles-Henri CASALA

CLAMART

Entreprises

  • Mondelēz International - Marketing Manager Europe OREO

    CLAMART 2012 - maintenant Marketing Manager Europe on OREO biscuit
    - Building the EU brand vision and 3 years growth strategy (+21% Sales vs yag)
    - Managing the EU P&L and leading the European geographical expansion
    - Developping a new EU communication platform (above and below the line)
    - Setting up the innovation strategy
    - Leading EU marketing brand managers (20 countries) and cross functional teams

  • Kraft Foods - Marketing Manager CÔTE DOR

    2010 - 2012 Marketing Manager Côte D’Or tablets for France (+9% Sales vs yag ; +1.5pp penetration)
    - Responsible for P&L through management of full marketing mix, o/w promotion and assortment (35 ref)
    - Build the new brand positioning leading to a new TV communication and CRM program
    - Initiate and bring to life the very first “Quartier du Chocolat” in Paris
    - Lead and coordinate new product development for European launches
    - Management of 4, o/w 2 direct reports

  • Kraft Foods - Senior Brand Manager Instant coffee - Carte Noire & Maxwell House

    2008 - 2010 As of April 09, « Acting as » Marketing Manager, management of 4 o/w 2 direct reports
    - In charge of instant and mixes coffee brands for France
    - Development of Maxwell House new positioning, including Refill strategy to answer price point issues
    - Rejuvenate Carte Noire instant coffee

  • Kraft Foods - Brand Manager Innovation and Equity - Carte Noire coffee

    2007 - 2008 - Equity role: key contact for countries as brand equity keeper on all coffee segments
    - Innovation role: full mix development on 2 major innovations with launch plan implementation

  • Kraft Foods - Assistant Brand Manager - Carte Noire coffee

    2005 - 2006 - Carte Noire Roast and Ground (260M€ sales)
    - Development of a new Carte Noire communication and activation
    - In charge of brand results analysis and action plan recommendations on the full marketing mix

  • Kraft Foods - Assistant Brand Manager - Grand'Mère

    2004 - 2005 - Brand results analysis for Grand’Mère Roast and Ground (100M€ sales)
    - In charge of the price strategy, promotional plan and platform event “Fête des Grands-Mères”

  • Danone - Marketing - Project Manager Asia

    Paris 2002 - 2003 In charge of identifying new growth opportunities with local marketing teams in Asia
    - Project lead in 3 different markets and categories: Snacks (Malaysia), Water (Indonesia), Biscuits (India)
    - Project managed with local Marketing and Consumer Insight teams through a U&A deep dive analysis

  • Lindt & Sprungli - Assistant Brand Manager

    2000 - 2001 Trainee (1 year) - Assistant Brand Manager - EXCELLENCE
    - New product development (Noirissime 99%) : R&D, packaging, launch plan
    - In charge of brand results analysis, budget and promotional plan

