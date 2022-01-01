Menu

Charles JULLIEN DE POMMEROL

Paris

I'm a consultant in management with 3 domains of expertise: Finance, IT M&A (due diligence and PMI) and Digital Transformation (from strategy to implementation). Most of my engagements over the past few years have been delivered in an international environement


Financial analysis and cost optimisation
- Optimisation of the cost structure of a program, a department, a whole company
- Identification of opportunities and Business case design of 50+projects
- Financial assessment of targets for M&A projects and newco operating model
- Challenge of due diligence information
- Budget method design and processes implementation on a 20+ countries scope

Digital Strategy design and implementation
- Digital Strategy design: identification / valuation of to-be launched projects. Roadmaps design
- Business model review: identification of new revenue streams,...
- Digital Strategy implementation: management and detailed design of the projects
- Diagnosis to assess the opportunities to roll-out social networks, corporate application store, roaming, unified communications within a company

IT Strategy and industrialisation
- Design of IT strategy : identification and valuation of opportunities, roadmap design
- Industrialisation: optimisation and implementation of dashboards and governance rules
- Reshaping of organisation: definition of activities , sizing, locations,...

Program Management of major Transformation Program
- Post Merger Integration (PMI)
- Coordination of a set of multi-million / multi-countries deployment projects
- Management of a restructuring program
- Support to some new appointed Managers and CIO

Other topics: IT M&A, Data Analytics, Contract Management, Change Management

Some clients: La Poste, Pole Emploi, MACSF, BNP Paribas, EDF, CNAV, IPSEN, Capgemini, Airbus, Hedge fund, Alstom

Main sectors: Financial services, Utilities, Industry, Telecom, Insurance, Public administration, Life Sciences, Transportation

Most of engagements have been delivered in an international environment

Mes compétences :
organisation
digital
business plan
PMI
strategy
consulting
m&a
It
Conseil

Entreprises

  • CAPGEMINI CONSULTING - Managing Consultant

    Paris 2009 - maintenant

  • Pricewaterhousecoopers - Auditeur

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2007 - 2008 Carried out pre and post-closure audit work:
    - Process review, analytical review, test of details on Lotus Notes software
    - Run auditorship work: financial statements review, annual report, audit checklist
    - Specific missions on new accounting standards (IAS / IFRS)

  • EDHEC Junior Etudes - IT Manager

    Roubaix CEDEX 1 2005 - 2007 IT Manager
    - Designed and instructed trainings for Information Workers (15+ attendees per session)
    - Managed a team of five dealing, developing and setting up an information system (market value: €40,000)

    Project Manager
    - Managed teams, conducted and presented several market studies
    - One of these studies was finalist for the 2006 CNJE “Excellence Prize”

Formations

