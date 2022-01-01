Charles JULLIEN DE POMMEROL

I'm a consultant in management with 3 domains of expertise: Finance, IT M&A (due diligence and PMI) and Digital Transformation (from strategy to implementation). Most of my engagements over the past few years have been delivered in an international environement





Financial analysis and cost optimisation

- Optimisation of the cost structure of a program, a department, a whole company

- Identification of opportunities and Business case design of 50+projects

- Financial assessment of targets for M&A projects and newco operating model

- Challenge of due diligence information

- Budget method design and processes implementation on a 20+ countries scope



Digital Strategy design and implementation

- Digital Strategy design: identification / valuation of to-be launched projects. Roadmaps design

- Business model review: identification of new revenue streams,...

- Digital Strategy implementation: management and detailed design of the projects

- Diagnosis to assess the opportunities to roll-out social networks, corporate application store, roaming, unified communications within a company



IT Strategy and industrialisation

- Design of IT strategy : identification and valuation of opportunities, roadmap design

- Industrialisation: optimisation and implementation of dashboards and governance rules

- Reshaping of organisation: definition of activities , sizing, locations,...



Program Management of major Transformation Program

- Post Merger Integration (PMI)

- Coordination of a set of multi-million / multi-countries deployment projects

- Management of a restructuring program

- Support to some new appointed Managers and CIO



Other topics: IT M&A, Data Analytics, Contract Management, Change Management



Some clients: La Poste, Pole Emploi, MACSF, BNP Paribas, EDF, CNAV, IPSEN, Capgemini, Airbus, Hedge fund, Alstom



Main sectors: Financial services, Utilities, Industry, Telecom, Insurance, Public administration, Life Sciences, Transportation



Most of engagements have been delivered in an international environment



