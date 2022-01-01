Arthur ALLAIN-DUPRÉ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Manager in strategy consulting at Monitor Deloitte
SKILLS
Corporate & Business strategy
Digital strategy
IT Strategy
All-Channel Strategy B2C / B2B
Marketing & Sales Strategy
DOMAINS OF EXPERIENCE
TELECOM, POSTAL, MEDIA
- ICT sector development strategy for an African country
- Sales boost strategy (digital, marketing and sales levers) for a leader in telco
- Opportunity / Scoping / Proof Of Concept for an Enterprise Social Network Solution for a postal company
PUBLIC
- Higher education development strategy for an African country
- Transformation of the partnership process and system for the French Employment Agency
- Digital transformation of the operational support services for the French National Defense Ministry
INSURANCE & PENSIONS
- Corporate strategy for a mid size "Mutuelle" in France
- IS Transformation plan for the main legacy system
- IS Strategy for overseas subsidiaries of a French company
RETAIL BANKING:
- digital investment strategy (5 year roadmap)
- launching of a digital bank / benchmark in the Fintech area
ENERGY & UTILITY:
- Multichannel Strategy and Customer Journey for a Utility in North America
- Customer Journey and Digital Channel Efficiency for a Utility in North America
- Post Merger Integration Project on IT matters
- IS Master Plan and IS Transformation Program management
IT SERVICES:
- Offer Portfolio Strategic Review
LIFE SCIENCE:
- Worldwide IS operating model transformation for a leader in the sector