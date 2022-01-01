Menu

Arthur ALLAIN-DUPRÉ

PARIS

Manager in strategy consulting at Monitor Deloitte

SKILLS

Corporate & Business strategy
Digital strategy
IT Strategy
All-Channel Strategy B2C / B2B
Marketing & Sales Strategy

DOMAINS OF EXPERIENCE

TELECOM, POSTAL, MEDIA
- ICT sector development strategy for an African country
- Sales boost strategy (digital, marketing and sales levers) for a leader in telco
- Opportunity / Scoping / Proof Of Concept for an Enterprise Social Network Solution for a postal company

PUBLIC
- Higher education development strategy for an African country
- Transformation of the partnership process and system for the French Employment Agency
- Digital transformation of the operational support services for the French National Defense Ministry

INSURANCE & PENSIONS
- Corporate strategy for a mid size "Mutuelle" in France
- IS Transformation plan for the main legacy system
- IS Strategy for overseas subsidiaries of a French company

RETAIL BANKING:
- digital investment strategy (5 year roadmap)
- launching of a digital bank / benchmark in the Fintech area

ENERGY & UTILITY:
- Multichannel Strategy and Customer Journey for a Utility in North America
- Customer Journey and Digital Channel Efficiency for a Utility in North America
- Post Merger Integration Project on IT matters
- IS Master Plan and IS Transformation Program management

IT SERVICES:
- Offer Portfolio Strategic Review

LIFE SCIENCE:
- Worldwide IS operating model transformation for a leader in the sector

Entreprises

  • Monitor Deloitte - Manager

    2015 - maintenant Corporate strategy, Due diligence, New market entry strategy...

  • Capgemini Consulting - Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2015 Skills:
    All-Channel Strategy B2C / B2B
    Marketing & Sales Strategy
    Digital Strategy & Transformation
    Digital Workplace
    IT Effectiveness & Organization
    IT Strategy

    Experiences :
    POSTAL COMPANY (from January 2014) Opportunity / Scoping / Proof Of Concept for an Enterprise Social Network Solution (Target: more than 200 000 users)
    TELECOM COMPANY (from July 2013 to December 2013) Sales boost Program
    ENERGY & UTILITY COMPANY (from December 2012 to May 2013) Customer Journey and Digital Channel Efficiency
    LIFE SCIENCE COMPANY (from April to November 2012 – 8 months) WW IS operating model transformation
    ENERGY & UTILITY COMPANY (from April 2011 to March 2012 – 12 months) Multichannel Strategy and Customer Journey
    CAPGEMINI (from June to August 2011 – 3 months) Offer Portfolio Strategic Review
    INSURANCE & PENSIONS COMPANY (from April 2010 to March 2011 - 12 months) IS Transformation Program
    ENERGY & UTILITY COMPANY (from January to March 2010 – 3 months) Post Merger Integration Project
    INSURANCE COMPANY (from October to December 2009 – 3 months) IS Master Plan for Overseas Subsidiaries
    FRENCH EMPLOYMENT AGENCY (from June to September 2009 – 4 months) Steering / functional support for project management
    ENERGY & UTILITY COMPANY (from May 2008 to May 2009 – 13 months) IS Master Plan and IS Transformation Program management

Formations

