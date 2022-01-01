Arthur ALLAIN-DUPRÉ

Manager in strategy consulting at Monitor Deloitte



SKILLS



Corporate & Business strategy

Digital strategy

IT Strategy

All-Channel Strategy B2C / B2B

Marketing & Sales Strategy



DOMAINS OF EXPERIENCE



TELECOM, POSTAL, MEDIA

- ICT sector development strategy for an African country

- Sales boost strategy (digital, marketing and sales levers) for a leader in telco

- Opportunity / Scoping / Proof Of Concept for an Enterprise Social Network Solution for a postal company



PUBLIC

- Higher education development strategy for an African country

- Transformation of the partnership process and system for the French Employment Agency

- Digital transformation of the operational support services for the French National Defense Ministry



INSURANCE & PENSIONS

- Corporate strategy for a mid size "Mutuelle" in France

- IS Transformation plan for the main legacy system

- IS Strategy for overseas subsidiaries of a French company



RETAIL BANKING:

- digital investment strategy (5 year roadmap)

- launching of a digital bank / benchmark in the Fintech area



ENERGY & UTILITY:

- Multichannel Strategy and Customer Journey for a Utility in North America

- Customer Journey and Digital Channel Efficiency for a Utility in North America

- Post Merger Integration Project on IT matters

- IS Master Plan and IS Transformation Program management



IT SERVICES:

- Offer Portfolio Strategic Review



LIFE SCIENCE:

- Worldwide IS operating model transformation for a leader in the sector