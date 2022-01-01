Charles LACOURT

-
Systra
- Civil Engineer
Paris
2011 - maintenant
Grand Paris Express (France):
2015 – present: Co-responsible for civil work detailed design and tender of Noisy-Champs station, terminus of future line 15.
Systra is head of a consortium with four architectural companies (ANMA, King Kong, Richez Associates, Valode & Pistre) which won the tender for the design and supervision of the southeast section of line 15. This section extends over a length of 21 km from the station Villejuif Aragon (excluded) to station Noisy Champs (included). Completely underground, it serves eight stations in correspondance with existing or planned urban and rail transport. Among them, Noisy-Champs station in correspondance with RER A and metro lines 11 and 16.
Metro of Baku (Azerbaijan):
2013 – 2015: Design Manager of the Blue Line / Assistant of the Design Manager of the Purple Line
2013: Civil works Design Manager of the Blue Line / Assistant of the Civil works Design Manager of the Purple Line
2011-2013: assistant of the civil works manager for the Purple Line
Systra is head of an international consortium (with Mott Mac Donald and Saman, Korean company) which won the international tender for the Baku MRT: extension of existing red and green lines and creation of three new lines (purple, blue and yellow). The Consortium is delivering the following services:
- Socio-economic studies and MRT extension plan
- Feasibility and preliminary design
- Concept and detailed design/shop drawings
- Supervision and commissioning
I was involved in the concept, detailed design and shop drawings phases. The concept design of the stations was carried out by Systra Italy, in Rome. The detailed design and shop drawings of these stations were then done by our partner Saman, in Seoul. As for the tunnels, ventilation shafts, cross passages and crossovers detailed design and shop drawings, they were carried out by the Czech branch of Mott Mac Donald, in Prague. With the support of the design director, I was coordinating the design in close relation with our client Baku Metropolitan and the supervision team.
The blue line consists in 11 underground stations and one depot and the purple line in 12 underground stations and one depot.
-
Vinci Construction
- Civil Engineer
Nanterre
2008 - 2010
In Champigny-sur-Marne (suburb of Paris), on behalf of the Val-de-Marne area government, construction of an underground water retention structure. Civil engineer in charge of the construction of diaphragm walls, slurry walls and berlin walls for a total amount of 1.2 M€.
In Kremlin-Bicêtre (suburb of Paris), on behalf of Altarea Cogedim, a real estate company, construction of a twenty flats building. Civil engineer in charge of the construction of berlin walls and foundation piles for a total amount of 800 k€.
In Mantes-la-Jolie (France), on behalf of the city government, construction of a 6000 m3 underground water retention structure. Civil engineer in charge of the construction of circular diaphragm walls and barrettes for a total amount of 1.6 M€.
In Le Havre (France), as sub-contractor of a building company, construction of three underground levels for the construction of a police station and a courthouse annex. Civil engineer in charge of the construction of diaphragm walls with anchors and foundation piles.
-
Vinci Construction
- Structural Engineer
Nanterre
2006 - 2008
In Pontault-Combault (suburb of Paris), on behalf of the city government, construction of an underground water retention structure. In charge of the shop drawings studies for diaphragm wall and barrettes.
In Paris, on behalf of the "Société d'Economie Mixte d'Aménagement de Paris" (SEMAPA), for the construction of a new neighborhood above the railways, construction of a slab above the railways set on columns and barrettes. In charge of the shop drawings studies for barrettes and berlin walls.
In Lorient (France), on behalf of the VINCI group, construction of a shopping center. In charge of the shop drawings studies for diaphragm walls, anchors and micro-piles.
In Paris, on behalf of the “Société d’Economie Mixte d’Aménagement de Paris” (SEMAPA), for the construction of a new neighborhood above the railways, construction of an underground parking and a slab above the railways set on columns and barrettes. In charge of the shop drawings studies for diaphragm walls, barrettes and micro-piles.
In Boulogne-Billancourt (suburb of Paris), on behalf of Hines, construction of a building. In charge of the shop drawings studies for diaphragm walls.
In Compiègne (France), on behalf of the city government, construction of two underground water retention structures. In charge of the shop drawings studies for circular diaphragm walls and micro-piles.