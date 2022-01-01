Charles MANGHINI

Au cours de ces dix dernières années j ai mis à profit de mon métier d architecte en infrastructure mes compétences dans les domaines techniques suivants:

Technologie Serveur IBM PureSystem ( PureFlex, PureApplication , PureData )

Unix IBM ( Aix & PSeries)

Windows ( 2003 - > 2012 )

Technologie Intel IBM ( Blade Servers & SystemsX )

Virtualisation PowerVM sur Aix et VMware sur Intel

Virtualisation d'application Citrix CPS4.0 + XenApp5.0

Virtualisation du stockage IBM (SVC), EMC (VPLEX)

Stockage SAN IBM ( SAN256B, DS8300, DS4800 etc .. )

Stockage SAN EMC (VNX5XXX)

Stockage Tape ( TSM, LTO )

Solution de sauvegarde Veeam pour systemes virtualisés Intel(tm)

Application Base de données, ERP (sap), websphere



J ai acquis un certain savoir faire dans la transformation et la mise en place de gestion de gros parc informatique avec une forte expertise dans le cadrage le développement et la mise en page place de plan de continuité informatique et telecom.



Je suis

consultant certifié SAP BC

Architecte senior certifié IBM

Master architecte certifié opengroup

ITIL V3 2011 Expert certifié



Mes compétences :

Informatique

Java EE

Java Platform

Linux

Oracle

Sap

Cloud

Architecture

Infrastructures

Pcit

Itil

Oracle 9i

IBM Hardware

DB2

SAP IS U

SAP CRM

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

SAP Netweaver > SAP BW

SAP ECC

MSCS

Linux Red Hat

ETL

Ascential DataStage

WorkForce Management

Technical management

Technical Management of the IBM Architects and Spe

Software as a Service

SAS Statistical Package

SAP-netweaver- Server

SAP-netweaver- Business

SAP R/3

SAP PS OS

SAP APO

Oracle ERP

Oracle CRM

MySQL

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Access

Management of the T&T activities

Linux Debian

Informatica

IBM Hardware > IBM pSeries

High Availability

HP Blade

HACMP

Essbase

Disaster Recovery

Consolidations

Citrix XenApp

Citrix Winframe

Business Continuity Planning

AD