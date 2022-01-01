Menu

Charles MANGHINI

Bois-Colombes Cedex

En résumé

Au cours de ces dix dernières années j ai mis à profit de mon métier d architecte en infrastructure mes compétences dans les domaines techniques suivants:
Technologie Serveur IBM PureSystem ( PureFlex, PureApplication , PureData )
Unix IBM ( Aix & PSeries)
Windows ( 2003 - > 2012 )
Technologie Intel IBM ( Blade Servers & SystemsX )
Virtualisation PowerVM sur Aix et VMware sur Intel
Virtualisation d'application Citrix CPS4.0 + XenApp5.0
Virtualisation du stockage IBM (SVC), EMC (VPLEX)
Stockage SAN IBM ( SAN256B, DS8300, DS4800 etc .. )
Stockage SAN EMC (VNX5XXX)
Stockage Tape ( TSM, LTO )
Solution de sauvegarde Veeam pour systemes virtualisés Intel(tm)
Application Base de données, ERP (sap), websphere

J ai acquis un certain savoir faire dans la transformation et la mise en place de gestion de gros parc informatique avec une forte expertise dans le cadrage le développement et la mise en page place de plan de continuité informatique et telecom.

Je suis
consultant certifié SAP BC
Architecte senior certifié IBM
Master architecte certifié opengroup
ITIL V3 2011 Expert certifié

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Java EE
Java Platform
Linux
Oracle
Sap
Cloud
Architecture
Infrastructures
Pcit
Itil
Oracle 9i
IBM Hardware
DB2
SAP IS U
SAP CRM
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
SAP Netweaver > SAP BW
SAP ECC
MSCS
Linux Red Hat
ETL
Ascential DataStage
WorkForce Management
Technical management
Technical Management of the IBM Architects and Spe
Software as a Service
SAS Statistical Package
SAP-netweaver- Server
SAP-netweaver- Business
SAP R/3
SAP PS OS
SAP APO
Oracle ERP
Oracle CRM
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Access
Management of the T&T activities
Linux Debian
Informatica
IBM Hardware > IBM pSeries
High Availability
HP Blade
HACMP
Essbase
Disaster Recovery
Consolidations
Citrix XenApp
Citrix Winframe
Business Continuity Planning
AD

Entreprises

  • IBM Global Services - CMACGM Customer Enterprise Chief Architect for Transition & Transformation:

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 2015 - maintenant Since July 2015, I’m the IBM chief architect for CMACGM to support the transition and transformation program of the
    CMACGM Systems. I lead IT Architects team (6), Project Managers (11), and IT specialists and experts (inshore &
    offshore). These peoples who are working for this program can come from IBM resources or IBM-CMACGM Join
    venture or CMACGM resources directly.
    This program consists to transform the actual datacenter in a Dual-Site topology. In the same time there is a renewal
    program for all the IT: Power system, Flex system, SAN brocade, Storage System. We also add automation product to
    accelerate the build process. Another part of this program consist to open the IT System to the hybrid Cloud era, with
    the implementation of DevOps solution. We add also cognitive solutions for end user services.
    CMACGM IT represent today around 600 AIX Lpar, 2300 Linux & Windows VMs and around 2,3 PB of data.

  • Production & Project - KLESIA Customer Account Lead Architect

    2013 - 2015 Global architecture consistency management: Architecture Review Board leader with IBM & customer's
    architects
    Definition of the strategic evolution for the Klesia Information System
    Definition and Management of the Software and Hardware requirement
    Definition of the Architecture for the New Applications and New requirements through Project Management

  • Transition - KLESIA Customer Account Transformation Lead Architect

    2013 - 2013 Transformation

    Global Management of the T&T activities during the project of move the KLESIA Information System from
    KLESIA Premise to IBM Datacenter. More than 600 VM's under VSphere, PowerVM.
    Around 3000 End Users, more than 2 500 000 Customers, 240 To of Data

    Hardware technologies:
    Server : IBM PureFlex , IBM Pseries, HP Blade , IBM ZSeries
    Storage HDD : IBM DS8xx ; EMC VPlex; EMC VNX
    Storage Network : SAN Brocade

  • KLESIA Customer - Technical Advisor

    2013 - 2015 Focal point for KLESIA customer on the several topics: New Technologies, Cloud, Business Continuity Plan,
    Disaster Recovery, Integration for the new business application

  • IBM - SAP Architect

    Bois-Colombes 2012 - 2013 Implementation of SAP LVM on PureFlex Systems for SAP virtual System Automation and Management.
    Participation to IBM Cloud Interconnect Session 2013 : PureFlex enablement for Private Cloud
    Do several Customers sessions for SAP LVM & IBM PureFlex Systems enablement.
    PreSales activities on PureSystems Family (PureFlex. PureApplication, PureData) for SAP Workloads
    Support IBM STG (System Technology Group) teams during customers sessions to enable the sale of the
    PureFlex systems.

  • IBM - Re-Certification IBM IT Architect

    Bois-Colombes 2011 - 2012 : IT Architect Togaf certification

  • IBM Sales & Distribution - Pre-Sales Architect

    2011 - 2013

  • IBM Cloud Solutions - SAP architect

    2011 - 2013 : Mobility Access to Cloud and Industries Applications:
    Support Global Business Service in designing mobile application for several projects:

    Access the SAP CRM Platform in SaaS mode needs to integrate the SAP Sybase Unwired Platform solution and
    its connectivity components into the IBM Smart Cloud Enterprise infrastructure. More than the high level design, that's
    include also to determine the business model and the price of this kind of service for mobility into a cloud context.

    Access to SAP Industry Solution for Utilities for WorkForce Management needs to integrate the SAP Syclo
    Agentry Solution inside an existing Utilities Solution. Also several developments needs to be done to enhance the
    existing product and to produce a usable solution for Workforce Management from a mobile device connected to the
    SAP Enterprise Asset Management module of the SAP ISU core system
    Access to SAP Industry Solution for Utilities for WorkForce Management needs to integrate the ClickSchedule
    and ClickMobile solution from ClickSoftware Company inside an existing Utilities Solution. Also several developments
    needs to be done to enhance the existing product and to produce a usable solution for Workforce Management from a
    mobile device connected to the SAP Enterprise Asset Management module of the SAP ISU core system
    My role in these projects was to propose the mobility solution based on the customer requirements. Then to
    generate the high level design for the implementation in existing environment (IBM Smart Cloud or ISU Solution).
    Provide also support to developer's team to help them in their approach of the customization of the software
    components with SAP backend solution.
    Implementation of SAP CRM RDS / SAP ECC6 / SAP CRM 7 on IBM Private Cloud running ISDM Software
    solutions and VMWare Hypervisor
    Demonstrate to several customers and IBM internal session the capacity of SAP Cloning with ISDM.
    Do several Customers sessions for SAP & IBM Cloud solution enablement.
    Support IBM GTS (Global Technology Services) teams during customer's sessions to explain the gains of the
    SAP & IBM Cloud Solutions
    Support IBM GTS teams per reviewing the offering description package

    Do enablement session about SmartCloud for SAP to GTS teams
    Do SAP technical activities to integrate utilities vertical solution in a live integrated solution prototype.

  • DANONE - Architect

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Global architecture consistency management: Architecture Review Board leader with IBM & customer's
    architects
    Definition of the strategic evolution for the DANONE Information System
    Definition and Management of the Software and Hardware requirement
    Improvement of the running architecture through virtualization & Consolidation of the Danone Datacenters to
    IBM ones
    Technical Management of the IBM Architects and Specialist for the several activities (Windows / AD / Aix /
    Security / Network / SAP / DB2)

    Hardware technologies:
    Server : Xseries , Blade Center ; Pseries Power 5,6 & 7
    Storage HDD : DS8xx ; DR550
    Storage Network : SAN Brocade

    Software technologies:
    OS: Windows 2003 & 2008 Serveur - Aix 5x , 6x - Linux RedHat
    Virtualisation : ESX VmWare 2-3.5 et Vsphere 4 ; PowerVM
    High availability: MSCS - HACMP ,

  • IBM Global Technology Services - Lead Architect

    Bois-Colombes 2006 - 2011

  • IBM GTS - SAP Technical Project Manager & SAP Infrastructure Architecte

    Bois-Colombes 2004 - 2006

  • L'OREAL - Architect technique

    PARIS 2004 - 2006 * Technical management of the consolidation project of a central information system for a worldwide customer
    of cosmetic (L'OREAL) : 15 Plant in Europe and 8 Plants in USA.
    * Definition of the pSeries server configuration and storage disk bay ( IBM Pseries & Baie EMC DMX2000) ;
    * Setup of the SAP R/3 BW APO et XI on Aix 5 et Oracle 9i
    * Setup of the operational guide and production maintenance documentation

  • IBM GTS - Technical Service Manager

    Bois-Colombes 1999 - 2004

  • IBM - IBM & Opengroup Senior Enterprise Architecte

    Bois-Colombes 1999 - maintenant

  • Technical Service - Manager

    1999 - 2004 : Technical Service Manager for several accounts
    Management and administration of the SAP production systems for several account :
    VALEO Group, SaintGobain subsidiary ( ISOVER, VETROTEX, GLASS, SEKURIT), Thomson Multimedia, Havas , ...
    Responsible and focal point for service management of these accounts

  • Scientific Research - Chercheur

    1995 - 1999

  • National Center of Scientific Research - Teacher

    1995 - 1999 Main Activities
    Numerical Simulation of Interferometric Observation for exo-Planet detection in infrared light
    Teacher for University Students for Electronics & Optics



