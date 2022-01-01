Charles MANGHINI

-
IBM Global Services
- CMACGM Customer Enterprise Chief Architect for Transition & Transformation:
Bois-Colombes Cedex
2015 - maintenant
Since July 2015, I’m the IBM chief architect for CMACGM to support the transition and transformation program of the
CMACGM Systems. I lead IT Architects team (6), Project Managers (11), and IT specialists and experts (inshore &
offshore). These peoples who are working for this program can come from IBM resources or IBM-CMACGM Join
venture or CMACGM resources directly.
This program consists to transform the actual datacenter in a Dual-Site topology. In the same time there is a renewal
program for all the IT: Power system, Flex system, SAN brocade, Storage System. We also add automation product to
accelerate the build process. Another part of this program consist to open the IT System to the hybrid Cloud era, with
the implementation of DevOps solution. We add also cognitive solutions for end user services.
CMACGM IT represent today around 600 AIX Lpar, 2300 Linux & Windows VMs and around 2,3 PB of data.
-
Production & Project
- KLESIA Customer Account Lead Architect
2013 - 2015
Global architecture consistency management: Architecture Review Board leader with IBM & customer's
architects
Definition of the strategic evolution for the Klesia Information System
Definition and Management of the Software and Hardware requirement
Definition of the Architecture for the New Applications and New requirements through Project Management
-
Transition
- KLESIA Customer Account Transformation Lead Architect
2013 - 2013
Transformation
Global Management of the T&T activities during the project of move the KLESIA Information System from
KLESIA Premise to IBM Datacenter. More than 600 VM's under VSphere, PowerVM.
Around 3000 End Users, more than 2 500 000 Customers, 240 To of Data
Hardware technologies:
Server : IBM PureFlex , IBM Pseries, HP Blade , IBM ZSeries
Storage HDD : IBM DS8xx ; EMC VPlex; EMC VNX
Storage Network : SAN Brocade
-
KLESIA Customer
- Technical Advisor
2013 - 2015
Focal point for KLESIA customer on the several topics: New Technologies, Cloud, Business Continuity Plan,
Disaster Recovery, Integration for the new business application
-
IBM
- SAP Architect
Bois-Colombes
2012 - 2013
Implementation of SAP LVM on PureFlex Systems for SAP virtual System Automation and Management.
Participation to IBM Cloud Interconnect Session 2013 : PureFlex enablement for Private Cloud
Do several Customers sessions for SAP LVM & IBM PureFlex Systems enablement.
PreSales activities on PureSystems Family (PureFlex. PureApplication, PureData) for SAP Workloads
Support IBM STG (System Technology Group) teams during customers sessions to enable the sale of the
PureFlex systems.
-
IBM
- Re-Certification IBM IT Architect
Bois-Colombes
2011 - 2012
: IT Architect Togaf certification
-
IBM Sales & Distribution
- Pre-Sales Architect
2011 - 2013
-
IBM Cloud Solutions
- SAP architect
2011 - 2013
: Mobility Access to Cloud and Industries Applications:
Support Global Business Service in designing mobile application for several projects:
Access the SAP CRM Platform in SaaS mode needs to integrate the SAP Sybase Unwired Platform solution and
its connectivity components into the IBM Smart Cloud Enterprise infrastructure. More than the high level design, that's
include also to determine the business model and the price of this kind of service for mobility into a cloud context.
Access to SAP Industry Solution for Utilities for WorkForce Management needs to integrate the SAP Syclo
Agentry Solution inside an existing Utilities Solution. Also several developments needs to be done to enhance the
existing product and to produce a usable solution for Workforce Management from a mobile device connected to the
SAP Enterprise Asset Management module of the SAP ISU core system
Access to SAP Industry Solution for Utilities for WorkForce Management needs to integrate the ClickSchedule
and ClickMobile solution from ClickSoftware Company inside an existing Utilities Solution. Also several developments
needs to be done to enhance the existing product and to produce a usable solution for Workforce Management from a
mobile device connected to the SAP Enterprise Asset Management module of the SAP ISU core system
My role in these projects was to propose the mobility solution based on the customer requirements. Then to
generate the high level design for the implementation in existing environment (IBM Smart Cloud or ISU Solution).
Provide also support to developer's team to help them in their approach of the customization of the software
components with SAP backend solution.
Implementation of SAP CRM RDS / SAP ECC6 / SAP CRM 7 on IBM Private Cloud running ISDM Software
solutions and VMWare Hypervisor
Demonstrate to several customers and IBM internal session the capacity of SAP Cloning with ISDM.
Do several Customers sessions for SAP & IBM Cloud solution enablement.
Support IBM GTS (Global Technology Services) teams during customer's sessions to explain the gains of the
SAP & IBM Cloud Solutions
Support IBM GTS teams per reviewing the offering description package
Do enablement session about SmartCloud for SAP to GTS teams
Do SAP technical activities to integrate utilities vertical solution in a live integrated solution prototype.
-
DANONE
- Architect
Paris
2010 - 2011
Global architecture consistency management: Architecture Review Board leader with IBM & customer's
architects
Definition of the strategic evolution for the DANONE Information System
Definition and Management of the Software and Hardware requirement
Improvement of the running architecture through virtualization & Consolidation of the Danone Datacenters to
IBM ones
Technical Management of the IBM Architects and Specialist for the several activities (Windows / AD / Aix /
Security / Network / SAP / DB2)
Hardware technologies:
Server : Xseries , Blade Center ; Pseries Power 5,6 & 7
Storage HDD : DS8xx ; DR550
Storage Network : SAN Brocade
Software technologies:
OS: Windows 2003 & 2008 Serveur - Aix 5x , 6x - Linux RedHat
Virtualisation : ESX VmWare 2-3.5 et Vsphere 4 ; PowerVM
High availability: MSCS - HACMP ,
-
IBM Global Technology Services
- Lead Architect
Bois-Colombes
2006 - 2011
-
IBM GTS
- SAP Technical Project Manager & SAP Infrastructure Architecte
Bois-Colombes
2004 - 2006
-
L'OREAL
- Architect technique
PARIS
2004 - 2006
* Technical management of the consolidation project of a central information system for a worldwide customer
of cosmetic (L'OREAL) : 15 Plant in Europe and 8 Plants in USA.
* Definition of the pSeries server configuration and storage disk bay ( IBM Pseries & Baie EMC DMX2000) ;
* Setup of the SAP R/3 BW APO et XI on Aix 5 et Oracle 9i
* Setup of the operational guide and production maintenance documentation
-
IBM GTS
- Technical Service Manager
Bois-Colombes
1999 - 2004
-
IBM
- IBM & Opengroup Senior Enterprise Architecte
Bois-Colombes
1999 - maintenant
-
Technical Service
- Manager
1999 - 2004
: Technical Service Manager for several accounts
Management and administration of the SAP production systems for several account :
VALEO Group, SaintGobain subsidiary ( ISOVER, VETROTEX, GLASS, SEKURIT), Thomson Multimedia, Havas , ...
Responsible and focal point for service management of these accounts
-
Scientific Research
- Chercheur
1995 - 1999
-
National Center of Scientific Research
- Teacher
1995 - 1999
Main Activities
Numerical Simulation of Interferometric Observation for exo-Planet detection in infrared light
Teacher for University Students for Electronics & Optics
Professionnal certifications