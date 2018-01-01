Charlotte POULNAIS

Mes compétences :
Gestion du personnel
Relations sociales & syndicales
Droit social
Recrutement
SIRH
Droit du travail
Administration du Personnel
Industrie
Entreprises
Hermès
- HR Manager
Paris2019 - maintenant
Grosfillex
- HR Manager
Arbent2014 - 2019From 01.2018 to 09.2019, in parallel with my job, I had a prud’homme judiciary mandate.
- Contribution to the definition and implementation of the HR strategy in line with company objectives.
- Advice to all levels of management, from the CEO through to Operational Managers
- Maintenance of positive engagement with social partners, managing union meetings
- Recruitment management (all jobs levels) – 30 to 40 recruitments per year on average (tertiary, building, sales, technical and industrial professions)
- Career management: mobility, succession and training plan, talent review, employee welfare, change management
- Ensure compliance with labour law and advice on legal HR matters
- Management of disciplinary and exit procedures, prud’homme mediation
- Advice and HR representative to BU’s employees
- Enhancement and maintenance of relationships with external partners
- Management and motivation of HR team (back office)
Grosfillex
- HR Assistant
Arbent2010 - 2013- Recruitment: sourcing; shortlist of CVs and first interview
- Payroll and Personnel Administration: payroll data entries; sickness procedures; global monitoring of temporary workers; employment contracts and amendments
- HR Software project: implementation, monitoring, advice and support to users (configuration, user training)