Charlotte POULNAIS

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion du personnel
Relations sociales & syndicales
Droit social
Recrutement
SIRH
Droit du travail
Administration du Personnel
Industrie

Entreprises

  • Hermès - HR Manager

    Paris 2019 - maintenant

  • Grosfillex - HR Manager

    Arbent 2014 - 2019 From 01.2018 to 09.2019, in parallel with my job, I had a prud’homme judiciary mandate.

    - Contribution to the definition and implementation of the HR strategy in line with company objectives.
    - Advice to all levels of management, from the CEO through to Operational Managers
    - Maintenance of positive engagement with social partners, managing union meetings
    - Recruitment management (all jobs levels) – 30 to 40 recruitments per year on average (tertiary, building, sales, technical and industrial professions)
    - Career management: mobility, succession and training plan, talent review, employee welfare, change management
    - Ensure compliance with labour law and advice on legal HR matters
    - Management of disciplinary and exit procedures, prud’homme mediation
    - Advice and HR representative to BU’s employees
    - Enhancement and maintenance of relationships with external partners
    - Management and motivation of HR team (back office)

  • Grosfillex - HR Assistant

    Arbent 2010 - 2013 - Recruitment: sourcing; shortlist of CVs and first interview
    - Payroll and Personnel Administration: payroll data entries; sickness procedures; global monitoring of temporary workers; employment contracts and amendments
    - HR Software project: implementation, monitoring, advice and support to users (configuration, user training)

  • FPSA - Finance Assistant (work-study contract)

    OYONNAX 2008 - 2010

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Magistrature

    Lyon 2018 - 2018 Training Prud’Homme judge

  • IGS

    Lyon 2017 - 2018 Master’s degree in Human Resources Management

  • PerformanSe S.A (Paris)

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Assessment of behavioral skills

  • ESCI De L'Ain

    Bourg En Bresse 2008 - 2010 Two-year technical accounting degree

