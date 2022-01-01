Christelle CHARRIER

-
SNV - Groupe LDC
- Assistante Marketing
La Chapelle d'Andaine
2016 - maintenant
-
groupe AGRIAL
- Secrétaire commerciale puis assistante Marketing
2011 - 2016
à l'abattoir GALEO (anciennement SECOUE), groupe AGRIAL à Chailland (53)
-
la société GE FACTOFRANCE
- Agent de recouvrement
2002 - 2009
à la société GE FACTOFRANCE à Paris La Défense (92)
-
la société GLOBAL
- Aide-comptable
2002 - 2002
à la société GLOBAL (SSII) à Paris La Défense (92)
-
la société UPS Logistics
- Aide-comptable
2000 - 2002
à la société UPS Logistics à Gennevilliers (93)
-
la société BUROLUX
- Assistante de direction
1998 - 2000