Menu

Christelle CHOQUE

COMPIEGNE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Compiègne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • OLYGOSE - Responsable Admin Financier

    2012 - maintenant

  • CABINET FIDELIA CONSULTING - Collaborateur expertise comptable

    2010 - maintenant

  • Solidarités Entreprises Nord Sud - Responsable Administratif et Financier

    2010 - maintenant

  • DSC - Groupe POINT P / SAINT-GOBAIN - Contrôleur de Gestion

    2008 - 2010

  • MEDIA 6 PRODUCTION CARTON - Responsable Administratif et Comptable

    2006 - 2008

  • CABINET BARBELET ET ASSOCIES - Collaborateur expertise comptable

    2003 - 2006

  • SAINT GOBAIN SEKURIT FRANCE - Contrôleur de Gestion

    1999 - 2003

Formations

Réseau