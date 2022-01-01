Christelle CHOQUE

-
OLYGOSE
- Responsable Admin Financier
2012 - maintenant
-
CABINET FIDELIA CONSULTING
- Collaborateur expertise comptable
2010 - maintenant
-
Solidarités Entreprises Nord Sud
- Responsable Administratif et Financier
2010 - maintenant
-
DSC - Groupe POINT P / SAINT-GOBAIN
- Contrôleur de Gestion
2008 - 2010
-
MEDIA 6 PRODUCTION CARTON
- Responsable Administratif et Comptable
2006 - 2008
-
CABINET BARBELET ET ASSOCIES
- Collaborateur expertise comptable
2003 - 2006
-
SAINT GOBAIN SEKURIT FRANCE
- Contrôleur de Gestion
1999 - 2003