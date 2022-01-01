Christelle GARTEN-FAUCON

Mes compétences :
Foundry
Photography
Semiconductors
TSMC
- Technical Consultant - Design Service Specialist
2002 - maintenantResponsibilities:
- Promotion of TSMC offering
- Provide consulting service to European customers on technical topics
- Europe’s main interface for 3rd parties and partners
- Follow-up of new customer projects till start of production
- Provides field input for new product development
- Sales supporting activities: chairwoman and presenter at panels at key technical conferences.
Customers profile :
Companies with European headquarter, from small start-ups to big multinationals on a wide range of applications such as automotive, home entertainment (TV, Set-Top Box) and wireless communications (mobile phones, bluetooth, wifi,..)
Philips Semiconductor
- International Product Marketing
2000 - 2002From 2001 to 2002 : International Product Marketing for 3G Basestations:
Product : ICs for 3G basestations for mobile phone networks
Market Segment: Asia, primarily China and Korea
Responsibilities:
- Marketing strategy definition
- Technology and design services promotion to customers
- Technical and commercial proposals including price and contract negotiations
- Project follow up with the IC design team
From 2001 to 2002 : International Product Marketing for Bluetooth products
Product: Bluetooth ICs for Mobile Communications
Market Segment: Global, primarily Japan and USA
Responsibilities:
- Business strategy development and implementation
- Product specification (software and hardware)
- Management of the product development cycle
- Technical and commercial interface for lead customers
- Marketing Communication Program for Bluetooth solutions
VLSI Technology
- Design Engineer
Buc1996 - 2000From 1996 to 1998 :Design Engineer
Development of a PalmDSPCoreTM DSP (Digital Signal Processor), in collaboration with DSPG Ltd, from RTL optimization to testchip tape-out, validation and customer support
Co-inventor of 2 patented technologies
From 1998 to 2000: Model Design Engineer
Model development and support of all DSP and Microprocessors available in VLSI Technology:
=> Support 7 cores on multiple simulators and operating systems
Customer support (design support for >50 customers)
Definition and implementation of the IP protection strategy in cooperation with ARM Ltd and Escalade Inc.
Involved in “modelling” team creation (project managment, hiring, knowledge transfer to new engineers)
Co-inventor of 2 patented technologies