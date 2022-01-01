Menu

Christelle GARTEN-FAUCON

Buc

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Foundry
Photography
Semiconductors

Entreprises

  • VLSI Technology

    Buc maintenant

  • VLSI Technology

    Buc maintenant

  • VLSI Technology

    Buc maintenant

  • TSMC - Technical Consultant - Design Service Specialist

    2002 - maintenant Responsibilities:
    - Promotion of TSMC offering
    - Provide consulting service to European customers on technical topics
    - Europe’s main interface for 3rd parties and partners
    - Follow-up of new customer projects till start of production
    - Provides field input for new product development
    - Sales supporting activities: chairwoman and presenter at panels at key technical conferences.

    Customers profile :
    Companies with European headquarter, from small start-ups to big multinationals on a wide range of applications such as automotive, home entertainment (TV, Set-Top Box) and wireless communications (mobile phones, bluetooth, wifi,..)

  • Philips Semiconductor - International Product Marketing

    2000 - 2002 From 2001 to 2002 : International Product Marketing for 3G Basestations:

    Product : ICs for 3G basestations for mobile phone networks
    Market Segment: Asia, primarily China and Korea
    Responsibilities:
    - Marketing strategy definition
    - Technology and design services promotion to customers
    - Technical and commercial proposals including price and contract negotiations
    - Project follow up with the IC design team



    From 2001 to 2002 : International Product Marketing for Bluetooth products

    Product: Bluetooth ICs for Mobile Communications
    Market Segment: Global, primarily Japan and USA
    Responsibilities:
    - Business strategy development and implementation
    - Product specification (software and hardware)
    - Management of the product development cycle
    - Technical and commercial interface for lead customers
    - Marketing Communication Program for Bluetooth solutions

  • VLSI Technology - Design Engineer

    Buc 1996 - 2000 From 1996 to 1998 :Design Engineer

    Development of a PalmDSPCoreTM DSP (Digital Signal Processor), in collaboration with DSPG Ltd, from RTL optimization to testchip tape-out, validation and customer support
    Co-inventor of 2 patented technologies


    From 1998 to 2000: Model Design Engineer

    Model development and support of all DSP and Microprocessors available in VLSI Technology:
    => Support 7 cores on multiple simulators and operating systems
    Customer support (design support for >50 customers)
    Definition and implementation of the IP protection strategy in cooperation with ARM Ltd and Escalade Inc.
    Involved in “modelling” team creation (project managment, hiring, knowledge transfer to new engineers)
    Co-inventor of 2 patented technologies

Formations

Réseau