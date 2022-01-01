Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Christelle MAFFRE
Christelle MAFFRE
CALAS
Entreprises
Euromed
maintenant
Ea éco-entreprises
- Chargée de mission : développement International
2011 - maintenant
OCO Global
- Senior Consultant
Paris
2007 - 2010
OCO Global - Strategic consulting, Training, FDI intelligence
Corporate location, Inward investment, Territorial strategy & marketing
Ouest Atlantique
- US Manager
2004 - 2007
Western France Inward Investment Agency - Lead generation, Promotion of the region
Auchan USA
- Marketing/Communication
1999 - 2003
Marketing & Communication, Event planning
EGC Corporation
- Marketing/Communication
1998 - 1999
Marketing & Communication
