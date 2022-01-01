Menu

Christelle MAFFRE

CALAS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Euromed

    maintenant

  • Ea éco-entreprises - Chargée de mission : développement International

    2011 - maintenant

  • OCO Global - Senior Consultant

    Paris 2007 - 2010 OCO Global - Strategic consulting, Training, FDI intelligence
    Corporate location, Inward investment, Territorial strategy & marketing

  • Ouest Atlantique - US Manager

    2004 - 2007 Western France Inward Investment Agency - Lead generation, Promotion of the region

  • Auchan USA - Marketing/Communication

    1999 - 2003 Marketing & Communication, Event planning

  • EGC Corporation - Marketing/Communication

    1998 - 1999 Marketing & Communication

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau