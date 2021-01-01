Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christina A.
Ajouter
Christina A.
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Crédit Mutuel CIC
- CHARGEE DE SOUTIEN LOGISTIQUE IMMOBILIER DES RESEAUX
2013 - maintenant
Groupe Crédit Mutuel CIC
- GESTIONNAIRE DE CREDITS IMMOBILIERS SUR LA PENINSULE IBERIQUE (ESPAGNE ET PORTUGAL)
2009 - 2013
Crédit industriel et commercial
- ASSISTANTE COMMERCIALE MARCHE DES PROFESSIONNELS ET DES ENTREPRISES
Paris
2007 - 2009
Crédit industriel et commercial
- CHARGEE DE CLIENTELE PARTICULIERS
Paris
2003 - 2007
Crédit agricole
- CHARGEE DE CLIENTELE
Montrouge
1999 - 2003
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Aude BOULEY
Catherine LINDRON
Christian PASQUET
Didier DURAN
Didier ZUREK
Dona MC DONALD
Eric GUILBERT
Eric PIRES
Nicolas TURQUIN