Christof KREUTZ

Dedicated research director, with over 14 years combined experience impacting laboratory performance through skilful development, enhancement, and execution of highly successful clinical studies. Results-driven clinical drug development expert, with diverse experience in investigations and international drug development management, with specialties in microbiology and epidemiology of infectious diseases. Dynamic communicator and company representative, coordinating key relationships with involved parties and stakeholders, and compiling compelling presentations to further research progress. Energetic leader, with proven track record of expertly orchestrating efficient team structures while establishing motivating and cooperative work cultures. Strong scientific background in both academic, industry, and authority contexts. Broad international experience, with ability to build collaborations across cultures and nationalities. Willing to travel. Areas of expertise include:



Project Management • Clinical Drug Development • Medical Expertise • Market Authorization • Clinical Trial Management • Presentations/Publications • Collaborations, Communications, and Coordinations • Strategic Analysis, Planning, and Reviewing • Cost Estimation/Budgets • Team Building and Leadership • International Contexts



