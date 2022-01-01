Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christophe AMYOT
Ajouter
Christophe AMYOT
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Axa banque
Entreprises
AXA Banque
- Responsable Planification
Nanterre
2009 - maintenant
Mondial Assistance France
- Prévision / Planification
PARIS
2003 - 2009
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Adrien RABEAU
Aurélie OLIVIER
Cindy DUMOUTIER
Guillaume GERMAIN
Jean-Luc MARINIER
Julie COSTA
Leocadie EBAKISSE
Marie France FLEURY
Yvon TIEV
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z