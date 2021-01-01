Christophe ASTIER

Menu

SUMMARY :

After receiving a general instruction bringing me to an Engineer degree at Ecole des Mines de Paris, I have been working in IT since 1986.

My positions in IT include IT development, for an insurance Company and for my current airline AIR FRANCE, with all type of projects from Schedule management, Crew assignment optimization to Online reservation, in technical environments ranging from IBM mainframes to Linux based J2EE systems.

I have also been in charge of IT users support, managing our 3 internal IT help desks; and making sure we would ready for the big w2k leap.

Following position was as director of a transversal and supporting department within Air France IT development, a team of 100 people in charge of development engineering and support, development methodology, middleware, reusable components, advanced GUIs.

In 2005, I have been given the responsibility of IT architecture at AIR FRANCE, then also including functional responsibility over KLM IT architecture. In this position, the most important challenge was to enable interoperability and partial merging of AF and KL IT systems, and to foster alignment on a common Technology roadmap.

From April 2012, I have switched to IT operations, where I am in charge of engineering and operations for Security, Internet & Internet, SOA & Middleware and Databases.

Specialties: IT development. IT architecture, IT operations & Infrastructure.

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Management
Java EE
Java Platform
Gestion de projet
Opensource
Sécurité informatique
Base de données
Architecture d'Entreprise

  • Air France KLM - Director TECC Expertise and Support Center

    Paris 2016 - maintenant My team is in charge of providing technical expertise, training, support, tooling, innovation, etc.. to the community of IT developers within the Air France-KLM joint IT division. This is a multi-national, multi-location team operating from Amsterdam, Toulouse and Valbonne.

  • Air France KLM - Director Internet/Intranet, Security, Middleware & Database systems at IT Operations

    Paris 2012 - 2016

  • Air France KLM - Chief IT Architect

    Paris 2004 - 2012

  • AIR FRANCE - Resp. dept. dir Systèmes d'Information

    Roissy CDG 1997 - 2004

  • AI R INTER - Chef de projet / département IT

    1986 - 1997

  • Europ Assistance - Chef de Projet Informatique

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 1982 - 1986 Mise en place du Système Temps Réel de gestion des Dossiers d'Assistance

  • Marine Nationale - Eleve Officier de Réserve

    Paris 1980 - 1981 Officier Mécanicien en Second - Aviso Escorteur "Commandant Bourdais"

  • IMD - International Institute For Management Development IMD (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 1992 - 1992

  • Mines De Paris

    Paris 1977 - 1980 Ingénieur Civil

