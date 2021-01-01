Christophe ASTIER

SUMMARY :



After receiving a general instruction bringing me to an Engineer degree at Ecole des Mines de Paris, I have been working in IT since 1986.



My positions in IT include IT development, for an insurance Company and for my current airline AIR FRANCE, with all type of projects from Schedule management, Crew assignment optimization to Online reservation, in technical environments ranging from IBM mainframes to Linux based J2EE systems.



I have also been in charge of IT users support, managing our 3 internal IT help desks; and making sure we would ready for the big w2k leap.



Following position was as director of a transversal and supporting department within Air France IT development, a team of 100 people in charge of development engineering and support, development methodology, middleware, reusable components, advanced GUIs.



In 2005, I have been given the responsibility of IT architecture at AIR FRANCE, then also including functional responsibility over KLM IT architecture. In this position, the most important challenge was to enable interoperability and partial merging of AF and KL IT systems, and to foster alignment on a common Technology roadmap.



From April 2012, I have switched to IT operations, where I am in charge of engineering and operations for Security, Internet & Internet, SOA & Middleware and Databases.



Specialties: IT development. IT architecture, IT operations & Infrastructure.



Mes compétences :

Informatique

Management

Java EE

Java Platform

Gestion de projet

Opensource

Sécurité informatique

Base de données

Architecture d'Entreprise