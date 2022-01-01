Menu

Christophe BEAUDET

Paris La Defense

Entreprises

  • AREVA NP

    Paris La Defense maintenant

  • Areva - Senior Project Manager

    Paris La Defense 2014 - maintenant Lead Project Manager for the manfacturing of Nuclear Equipement for South Africa. Coordination and mangement with Customer, France and Foreign located teams.

  • AREVA - Senior Project Manager

    Paris La Defense 2012 - maintenant Lead Project Manager for the manufacturing of a nuclear island primary loop's main equipments. Responsible of bugdet, schedule, quality, Chinese supply scope and customer relationship.

  • AREVA - Project Manager

    Paris La Defense 2011 - 2013 Contract management of nuclear primary heavy components for EPR. (Coordination of work performed by Chinese & Japanese Sub Suppliers)

    Professional Project Manager certified by the PMI.

  • AREVA - Project Manager

    Paris La Defense 2006 - 2011 Project Manager for the Primary loop components for the US EPR offers. Responsible of the manufacturing contract of components for a US utility including localisation.

  • General Electric - Thermodyn - Project Manager

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Lead PM inside the After Sales department. Management of a complete compressors station revamping in Mexico. New PMs teaching role.

  • GENERAL ELECTRIC - MASTER BLACK BELT 6SIGMA

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Responsible of the 6sigma development within the company. In Charge of cycle time reduction and cost of quality improvement using 6 sigma methodology involving 12 Black Belts & 300 Green Belts.

  • THERMODYN - PROJECT MANAGER

    1995 - 2003 Project Manager. Responsible of various contract within the Oil&Gas and power generation industry for French & Foreign Companies (TOTAL, HYUNDAI, SEVERTEK RUSSIE, PEMEX Mexique, ESI USA, SOFRESID, Lyonnaise, PIDEC Iran...)

