Christophe BEAUDET

Paris La Defense2014 - maintenant Lead Project Manager for the manfacturing of Nuclear Equipement for South Africa. Coordination and mangement with Customer, France and Foreign located teams.
Paris La Defense2012 - maintenantLead Project Manager for the manufacturing of a nuclear island primary loop's main equipments. Responsible of bugdet, schedule, quality, Chinese supply scope and customer relationship.
Paris La Defense2011 - 2013Contract management of nuclear primary heavy components for EPR. (Coordination of work performed by Chinese & Japanese Sub Suppliers)
Professional Project Manager certified by the PMI.
Paris La Defense2006 - 2011 Project Manager for the Primary loop components for the US EPR offers. Responsible of the manufacturing contract of components for a US utility including localisation.
Paris2005 - 2006Lead PM inside the After Sales department. Management of a complete compressors station revamping in Mexico. New PMs teaching role.
Paris2003 - 2004Responsible of the 6sigma development within the company. In Charge of cycle time reduction and cost of quality improvement using 6 sigma methodology involving 12 Black Belts & 300 Green Belts.
1995 - 2003Project Manager. Responsible of various contract within the Oil&Gas and power generation industry for French & Foreign Companies (TOTAL, HYUNDAI, SEVERTEK RUSSIE, PEMEX Mexique, ESI USA, SOFRESID, Lyonnaise, PIDEC Iran...)