Christophe BERRAK

Je suis photographe spécialisé dans la photo Aérienne (ulm-paramoteur), PUBLICITE, Studio, Événementiel, Reportage.



Après divers job, j'ai intégré une entreprise de photographie où j'ai été formé auprès d'un professionnel.

Devenu pilote ULM, j'ai crée ma société de Photographie et de graphisme.

Je suis ravie du choix que j'ai su prendre à un certain moment de ma vie ;-)



Je peux vous proposer reportages photographiques "PUBLICITAIRE", STUDIO (catalogues), EVENEMENTIEL, AERIEN, CONCEPTION GRAPHIQUE (plaquette pub., affiches, flyers...) et l'impression sur tout support.



Mes compétences :

Communication

Création

Création site internet

Evénementiel

Infographie

Internet

Photo

photo aérienne

Photographe

Site internet