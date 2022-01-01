Christophe BERRAK

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Auch dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Je suis photographe spécialisé dans la photo Aérienne (ulm-paramoteur), PUBLICITE, Studio, Événementiel, Reportage.
Après divers job, j'ai intégré une entreprise de photographie où j'ai été formé auprès d'un professionnel.
Devenu pilote ULM, j'ai crée ma société de Photographie et de graphisme.
Je suis ravie du choix que j'ai su prendre à un certain moment de ma vie ;-)
Je peux vous proposer reportages photographiques "PUBLICITAIRE", STUDIO (catalogues), EVENEMENTIEL, AERIEN, CONCEPTION GRAPHIQUE (plaquette pub., affiches, flyers...) et l'impression sur tout support.
Mes compétences :
Communication
Création
Création site internet
Evénementiel
Infographie
Internet
Photo
photo aérienne
Photographe
Site internet