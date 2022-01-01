Menu

Christophe BILLIARD

En résumé

Mes compétences :
eCommerce
Business strategy
MicroStrategy
SQL
Business Objects
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Stratégie d'entreprise
Opex
Microsoft PowerPoint
Capex

Entreprises

  • Wayfair - Directeur Associé

    2018 - maintenant Responsable du App Marketing pour Wayfair en Europe

  • Zalando SE - Team Lead Commercial Strategy

    2015 - 2018 - Delivering Black Friday and other key retail moments in the fashion season, by building up a game plan and ensuring perfect execution across our core e-commerce capabilities and across our European shops
    - Coordinating the strategy definition process for our 15 shops, acting as sparring partner to the General Managers

  • Zalando SE - Team Lead Strategic Pricing

    2013 - 2015 - Led a team of up to 12, developing our competitive pricing methodologies and related KPIs
    - Responsible for the optimization of our pricing for UK, Benelux, Poland, and subsequently, for our core DACH region - Germany, Austria, Switzerland

  • Oliver Wyman - Senior Associate

    Paris 2009 - 2013 Member of the Telecommunications and Media practice of this global management consultancy, leading small project teams working for clients in Europe and the Middle East.

    - Focus areas: corporate strategy ; network Capex and Opex
    - Main tasks: scoping project tasks, storylining client deliverables, ensuring and reporting on project progress
    - Wrote a research-based piece on foreign direct investment attractiveness of an emerging North African economy

  • Venture in media - Entrepreneur

    2006 - 2007 - Identified a business opportunity to create an online platform for the exchange of digital music
    - Developed the value proposition to consumers and record labels/license holders, and explored relevant pricing models for the service

  • Analysys Mason - Business Analyst

    2005 - 2006 Strategy consulting firm to the Telecoms industry, with main engagements in EMEA

    Highlight projects:
    - Led a regional customer segmentation analysis for an incumbent telco, consolidating the list of top 100 most profitable national accounts
    - Benchmarked global pricing strategies for a leading French WiFi provider

  • Hub One (précédemment ADP Télécom) - Networking Project Manager

    2002 - 2005 Telecoms specialist for complex industrial platforms, subsidiary of Aéroports de Paris

    Managed the delivery of fixed and wireless telecommunications services on projects of increasing scope in France and Belgium.

Formations

  • INSEAD (Fontainebleau (France) Et Singapour)

    Fontainebleau (France) Et Singapour 2008 - 2008 Master of Business Administration

    MBA généraliste avec points focaux: Marketing produit, entrepreneuriat et finance d'entreprise

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Télécommunications

    Paris 1999 - 2002 Master of Science

    Informatique, Réseaux haut-débit, Radiocommunications numériques

    Secrétaire général de la Junior Entreprise en 2000-2001

    L'école est également connue sous les noms suivants: Télécom ParisTech, ENST, SupTélécom

