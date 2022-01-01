Christophe BILLIARD

Mes compétences :
eCommerce
Business strategy
MicroStrategy
SQL
Business Objects
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Stratégie d'entreprise
Opex
Microsoft PowerPoint
Capex
Entreprises
Wayfair
- Directeur Associé
2018 - maintenantResponsable du App Marketing pour Wayfair en Europe
Zalando SE
- Team Lead Commercial Strategy
2015 - 2018- Delivering Black Friday and other key retail moments in the fashion season, by building up a game plan and ensuring perfect execution across our core e-commerce capabilities and across our European shops
- Coordinating the strategy definition process for our 15 shops, acting as sparring partner to the General Managers
Zalando SE
- Team Lead Strategic Pricing
2013 - 2015- Led a team of up to 12, developing our competitive pricing methodologies and related KPIs
- Responsible for the optimization of our pricing for UK, Benelux, Poland, and subsequently, for our core DACH region - Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Oliver Wyman
- Senior Associate
Paris2009 - 2013Member of the Telecommunications and Media practice of this global management consultancy, leading small project teams working for clients in Europe and the Middle East.
- Focus areas: corporate strategy ; network Capex and Opex
- Main tasks: scoping project tasks, storylining client deliverables, ensuring and reporting on project progress
- Wrote a research-based piece on foreign direct investment attractiveness of an emerging North African economy
Venture in media
- Entrepreneur
2006 - 2007- Identified a business opportunity to create an online platform for the exchange of digital music
- Developed the value proposition to consumers and record labels/license holders, and explored relevant pricing models for the service
Analysys Mason
- Business Analyst
2005 - 2006Strategy consulting firm to the Telecoms industry, with main engagements in EMEA
Highlight projects:
- Led a regional customer segmentation analysis for an incumbent telco, consolidating the list of top 100 most profitable national accounts
- Benchmarked global pricing strategies for a leading French WiFi provider
Hub One (précédemment ADP Télécom)
- Networking Project Manager
2002 - 2005Telecoms specialist for complex industrial platforms, subsidiary of Aéroports de Paris
Managed the delivery of fixed and wireless telecommunications services on projects of increasing scope in France and Belgium.
Formations
INSEAD (Fontainebleau (France) Et Singapour)
Fontainebleau (France) Et Singapour2008 - 2008Master of Business Administration
MBA généraliste avec points focaux: Marketing produit, entrepreneuriat et finance d'entreprise