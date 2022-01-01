Christophe BOUJAT

Mes compétences :
Audit
Finance
Reporting
Accounting
Project management
Microsoft Excel
Analyse de données
Modélisation
Financial Controller
Forecast
Entreprises
Honeywell Aerospace
- Finance Director - EMEAI Airlines
TOULOUSE2016 - maintenant
Honeywell Aerospace
- EMEA Finance Leader, Business & General Aviation
TOULOUSE2014 - 2016
Honeywell Aerospace
- Finance Manager, Defense & Space International
TOULOUSE2011 - 2014Supporting two business directors for EMEA and APAC aftermarket segments, with the financial responsibility of a global $600M income statement and a portfolio of 500+ customers. Focal financial point of contact for the International Aftermarket business with regards to financial analysis, planning, variance explanations, performance reviews, presentation packages and metrics reporting.
Major responsibilities include:
- Support the two directors of IDC Aftermarket (EMEA $280M, APAC $310M) and drive behaviors to ensure the business segments meet their financial commitments;
- Own and deliver monthly financial reporting packages that include analysis of revenue and margin, pricing, RD&E, working capital and customer / product line performance;
- Run autonomously the Finance MOS: revenue/margin outlook, Engineering programme reviews;
- Implement Best Practices and drive continuous process improvements;
- Coordinates revenue chain process to achieve commitments (Past Dues metrics, cash calls…);
- Lead finance analysis: month close reporting, Monthly Operating Reporting, functional alignment (SIOP, ISC, Engineering) and variance analysis in respect with deadlines;
- Support Aero regional reporting requirements and participate in regional footprint reviews;
- Provide business segment directors with ad-hoc analysis and communicate issues to leadership and cross-functional teams adequately to seniority level;
- Drive the business segments' finance planning: lead the Annual Operating Plan, 5 years plan (STRAP), Monthly forecast processes;
- Understand engineering development and production programmes to offer detail analysis; use influential skills to drive behaviors towards increased ownership of programmes' metrics;
- Support business leaders engaging in bids, pursuits and green sheet reviews
Ernst & Young
- Tax Manager
Courbevoie2003 - 2010E&Y Canada - Calgary's office since June 2008 (Montreal's office from 2003 to May 2008)
More than three (4) years of experience in identifying and preparing the financial portion of SR&ED claims for major companies in various industries.