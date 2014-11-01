Christophe CAGNAC

International mobility : USA, Singapore and Australia possible

Last challenge : crisis management in Japan.

Awarded by Airbus Best performer 2013



NEW AWARD For 2015 : Airbus best performer again !



My professional history started 17een years ago, in entering the healthcare field.

This opportunity has been the consequence of a summertime job, two years before.

I worked with this company when I was at the university where I majored in electronics.

They called me to take the responsibility of an incubator's project including weight measurement.

I took the choice to stop my PHD and start to work.

It has been my first successful achievement in project management and quality certification (Product and Company).



The next challenge has been to work in an international company, it was Intermec located in Seattle.

I joined the operations department in the French subsidiary which develops and produces barcode reader (High mix, High volume, Outsourcing).

We had a lot of contact with our colleagues in US.

My creativity, my persistence and my capacity to be focused, allowed me to become the Quality manager and the Test means manager.

With this experience, I have a proven ability to work in an international context with people from different culture and to manage a team.



After 10 years, I was ready for a new challenge : work for an aerospace and worldwide company.

I joined Thales from 6 years ago as Industrial Performance Manager in Commercial Avionics.

As an extrovert who likes interacting with people, I'm enjoying and excelling in the transversal management with very different people and department.

My capacities to be flexible, to be in the forefront of the customer relationship and my team player mindset are the major contributors on my accomplishments and motivation.

For instance, I define and implement continuous improvement plan like SQIP (Internal or supplier), I built and improve the relationship with Sukhoi for the serial phase and I follow through with difficult subject (Safety, reliability, complex root cause analysis)



The success of these key points is based on "the customer satisfaction" objective.

I have to find the equilibrium between the customer requirement and the Thales interest and organization.

I'm succeeding on it in listening our customers, in being credible and proactive, in respecting my commitments and in knowing the quality system.



My last challenge has been the battery crisis.

I participated to it during 6 weeks in Japan where I had the responsibility to be the quality focus point for Boeing.

It was very exciting because I was in my element : flexibility, unusual topic to solve, different customer requirements, high stress level, people interaction. It was a very nice experience.



