Christophe CAGNAC

En résumé

International mobility : USA, Singapore and Australia possible
Last challenge : crisis management in Japan.
Awarded by Airbus Best performer 2013

NEW AWARD For 2015 : Airbus best performer again !

My professional history started 17een years ago, in entering the healthcare field.
This opportunity has been the consequence of a summertime job, two years before.
I worked with this company when I was at the university where I majored in electronics.
They called me to take the responsibility of an incubator's project including weight measurement.
I took the choice to stop my PHD and start to work.
It has been my first successful achievement in project management and quality certification (Product and Company).

The next challenge has been to work in an international company, it was Intermec located in Seattle.
I joined the operations department in the French subsidiary which develops and produces barcode reader (High mix, High volume, Outsourcing).
We had a lot of contact with our colleagues in US.
My creativity, my persistence and my capacity to be focused, allowed me to become the Quality manager and the Test means manager.
With this experience, I have a proven ability to work in an international context with people from different culture and to manage a team.

After 10 years, I was ready for a new challenge : work for an aerospace and worldwide company.
I joined Thales from 6 years ago as Industrial Performance Manager in Commercial Avionics.
As an extrovert who likes interacting with people, I'm enjoying and excelling in the transversal management with very different people and department.
My capacities to be flexible, to be in the forefront of the customer relationship and my team player mindset are the major contributors on my accomplishments and motivation.
For instance, I define and implement continuous improvement plan like SQIP (Internal or supplier), I built and improve the relationship with Sukhoi for the serial phase and I follow through with difficult subject (Safety, reliability, complex root cause analysis)

The success of these key points is based on "the customer satisfaction" objective.
I have to find the equilibrium between the customer requirement and the Thales interest and organization.
I'm succeeding on it in listening our customers, in being credible and proactive, in respecting my commitments and in knowing the quality system.

My last challenge has been the battery crisis.
I participated to it during 6 weeks in Japan where I had the responsibility to be the quality focus point for Boeing.
It was very exciting because I was in my element : flexibility, unusual topic to solve, different customer requirements, high stress level, people interaction. It was a very nice experience.

Mes compétences :
Ingéniérie
Qualité
Test
Assurance qualité
Amélioration continue
Aéronautique

Entreprises

  • THALES - Industrial quality Manager for Commercial Avionics

    Courbevoie 2008 - maintenant Nouvelle fonction depuis 01/11/14 : Manager de l'équipe qualité industrielle de Commercial Avionics (5 personnes)

    Ma dernière expérience récente est ma participation à la gestion de crise en équipe intégrée sur site fournisseur avec un de nos clients au Japon.

    Sinon ma fonction se décompose en fait de plusieurs missions.

    La première est la relation client.
    J’ai la charge d’assurer la relation performance qualité globale de Thales vis à vis de certains de nos clients finaux. Ces clients sont français et étranger.
    Dans ce cadre, je gère la communication, le reporting de nos performances, nos plans d'amélioration continue et les situations d'alerte client.

    Ensuite, lorsqu’une non conformité se produit chez un client sur l’un de nos équipements , je dois m’assurer de son traitement chez nos fournisseurs (Analyse cause racine, actions immédiates, correctives et préventives, méthode 8D)

    La suivante concerne la gestion des alertes internes et externes. En effet lorsque nous avons des défauts importants, lors de la production par exemple, une équipe technique se met en place et je suis en charge de coordonner cette équipe. Le traitement de ces alertes fait, entre autre, appel à des compétences de management en transverse, d’une capacité de prise de décision et de recul importantes.

    Il y a aussi la mise en place des plans d’améliorations continues que nous définissons avec nos clients et que je dois définir et déployer chez les fournisseurs.

    Mon périmètre d’intervention concerne les calculateurs et les écrans du cockpit. Ces produits sont fabriqués en France et en Asie. Il arrive aussi parfois que j’intervienne chez des fournisseurs de rang N-1 (EMS, MMS) voir N-2 (Fabricant de composant, de PCB).

    Ces différents points font appel à des compétences variées qui vont du management tranverse de personne, esprit de synthése avec une vision globale du fournisseur, analyse du besoin client, réactivité et adaptabilité.
    Grâce à ma fonction j'ai une très forte expérience internationale et industrielle.

  • INTERMEC - Responsable test et qualité

    Mountlake Terrace 1999 - 2008 La société Intermec est le leader mondial dans la collecte de données. Ses principaux marchés sont la RFID,les lecteurs de code à barre, les terminaux portables et les imprimantes industrielles.
    L'effectif global est d'environ 3000 personnes pour un CA de 800M$. Le siège est situé à Everett (Seattle) USA.

    Le site de Labége est le centre de compétences pour les lecteurs de code à barre. Le site comprend les services R&D, Opération, Support et Marketing. Les volumes de fabrication sont de 500 000 lecteurs par an.

    Je travaille dans le service des opérations où je gère une équipe de 3 personnes voir 6 quand nous avons du consulting. Ce sont aussi bien des techniciens que des ingénieurs.

    J'ai trois fonctions principales :

    La première est le développement des bancs de tests et des outillages nécessaires à la production des lecteurs de code à barre. Nous développons l'électronique, la mécanique , la pneumatique et le logiciel.
    Quand nos outillages sont validés, nous allons les installer sur nos divers sites de production en France et en Asie.
    Ces bancs permettent d'assurer la conformité des produits fabriqués par rapport aux spécifications garanties à nos clients.

    La seconde est méthode/qualité produit.
    Je dois valider les process de fabrication des pièces et des produits en collaboration avec la R&D. Une fois ces process définis, je vais installer et valider nos chaînes d'assemblages sur les sites de production. je m'occupe aussi de tout incident de production qui peuvent fortement perturber le cycle de fabrication (Défauts pièces essentiellement)

    La troisième est la qualité fournisseur.
    Je participe à la validation des fournisseurs de nos pièces plastiques et métalliques injectées (Optique ou non). Réalisation d'audit de suivi, résolution des problèmes de production sur défauts pièces

    Du fait de la structure du service, je connais aussi toute la chaîne opérationnelle (Achat, documentation, cotation, contrat)

  • MEDIPREMA - Chef de projet R&D

    1997 - 1999 La société Médiprema est le leader Européen dans les incubateurs de néonatologie.
    Le siège de la société est situé à Tours. l'effectif de la société était de 49 personnes pour un CA de 10MEuros en 1999.

    J'ai fait partie du service R&D.

    Ma première mission a été de finir le développement d'une balance électronique embarquée dans les incubateurs.
    Je me suis occupé des points suivants :
    Développement, intégration avec la mécanique, certification CE pesage et appareils médicaux, relations avec les organismes de certifications et réalisation des dossiers techniques, formations du personnel de production, certification de la société pour effectuer les tests de pesage avant expédition (Vérification primaire), rédaction des procédures qualités.

    Ma deuxième mission a été chef de projet d'un incubateur fermé complet.
    J'ai été chargé de :
    Gestion du projet, rédaction du cahier des charges, suivi des sous-traitants étude et fabrication boîtier électronique et de la conception mécanique en interne, validation et test des solutions techniques, industrialisation, AMDEC produit et procédé du système chauffant et d'humidification active, marque CE appareils médicaux, formation du personnel de production.

