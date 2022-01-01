Menu

Christophe CECCOM

TOULOUSE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Blagnac dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Found of technology, I've learned & used it as part of my many other passions. My career path has been paved by projects and human experiences which allowed to compile solid & wide skillset and knowledge.
Referent in Avionics systems development and certification, I'm always willing to learn and discover more challenging applicative environments, while encouraging my team members with the same passion.

Specialties:
20+ years of Systems specification, development & integration, including R&D / R&T early aspects
Technical referent for Strategic business development - (Federated/Integrated Comm / Surv Systems + Avionics architecture expert (all Airbus platforms, Helos).
Team/Supplier manager (local/remote)

15+ years of level A/B Product development, qual and cert with EASA/FAA: DO178B/C, DO254, DO160
-> 11 years experience of Airbus systems (SA/LR, A350, A380) - GRESS & ABD-100/200 expert.
-> 11 years of expertise on Airbus Helos

Mes compétences :
Certification
Créative
Design
DO-254
Do254
dynamic
Hardware
HARDWARE & SOFTWARE
Microsoft Project
Qualification
Software design

Entreprises

  • Honeywell Aerospace - Engineering Technical Manager

    TOULOUSE 2014 - maintenant Leading engineering team and contributing to its strategic business development in cooperation with Advanced Tech, Marketing and Programs.
    Maintaining former responsibilities of Sr Project Engineer.

  • Honeywell Aerospace Toulouse - Principal Engineer

    2008 - maintenant Since July 08: AESS Principal Engineer in charge of Airborne Environment Surveillance System for Airbus A350.
    - Technical lead of local AESS engineering team
    - Project & Program support as an onsite main point of contact
    - AESS-FMS perimeter Integration Manager.
    Honeywell Toulouse engineering activity is now focusing on enlarging Airbus supplier responsibilities as Systems Integrator.
    Having the lead of Honeywell Flight Management & Integrated Surveillance system integration activity within our Toulouse Facility is a great challenge and opportunity for Honeywell to enhance the level or service provide to OEMs and provide integrated systems along with a support from Aircraft architects.

  • Honeywell Aerospace - Avionics Engineering

    TOULOUSE 2004 - 2008 HONEYWELL AEROSPACE Toulouse since 2004
    From Oct. 04 to July 08: Avionics Engineering Manager in charge of Airbus dedicated Communication and Surveillance products certification.
    • Assist oversea Program Manager and Technical expert in the A380 certification program on VHF and HF Data Radios: Acting as the main point of contact and facilitating technical and program management issues resolution on a daily basis.
    • Focal point for the development of Communication Cabinet for the A350XWB: Leading workshop, plateau phase and proposal definition with Airbus Design Office and Procurement;
    Related Honeywell US R&D follow-up for the new technologies to implement.
    • Participation to ADS-B Out/In and ASAS applications definition for ATC and TCAS enhancement on SA/LR and A380 carriers : Design of ATSAW prototype in cooperation with Airbus and Paris Air Show preparation.
    • Strong relationship with Honeywell Technical support for Customers and Airbus Flight Line oriented engineering
    • Managing & leading periodical Program Review with Airbus Program Office and Central Entity Multi Project Program.

  • Rockwell Collins France - Project leader and product line manager

    BLAGNAC 1992 - 2004 Nov. 03 – Oct 04 C-SAR Systems Project Leader / Product Line Manager
    • Project management and technical direction of the Hellenic Air Force Super Puma and EUROCOPTER GmbH NH-90 C-SAR systems (2 sub-system development teams of 15 people & draft office).

    Jan. 03- Nov. 03 EFIS Systems Project Leader
    • Specified and supervised EUROCOPTER Electronic Warfare System control software development for Multi-Function Display installation on SUPER PUMA.
    Excellent project performances and customer relationship.

    Feb. 02- Jan. 03 AIRBUS In-Flight Information Services System Software Developer
    • Specified and designed, in cooperation with AIRBUS experts, the ARINC 615-3 on-board data-load function for the Server Interface Unit. Verified and certified software on A340 at level C according to DO-178B. Received AIRBUS congratulations.
    Nov. 00- Feb. 02 Flight Management System Software Developer
    • Designed and verified FMS software in cooperation with Rockwell-Collins US teams. Strongly facilitated relationship between French and US teams and successfully migrate development tools from VAX VMS to Windows 2000 platform while expatriated 6 months in US integrated team.

    Oct. 97- Nov 00 Project leader and Product Line Manager
    • Developed Interface Units Product Line based on a software configurable I/O processor board certified according to DO-178B Level C. Successfully met targets of cost, schedule and quality. (ARINC-429, discrete, RS232/422 formats – TACAN, VOR, IFDS, GPS, EFIS,… interface)
    • Lead re-design project of a radio-control equipment for Night Vision compatibility, in cooperation with Rockwell-Collins US / GmbH engineers and sub-contractors.
    Great performance of the product and multiple versions created.

    Mar. 95- Oct 97 Project Leader Assistant / Hardware Developer
    • Hardware design of a core & I/O processing board
    • Technical consultant in charge of AIRBUS EFIS-854 French Transall renovation program.
    • Coaching of engineers apprentices from CESI.

    Jul. 92- Mar.95 Extensive experience in Aeronautical Avionics equipment at Service Centre
    • TCAS, ATC, EGPWS, HF,VHF, ADF, VOR, FMS, GPS, ADIRS, EFIS…

Formations

Réseau