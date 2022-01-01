Christophe CECCOM

Found of technology, I've learned & used it as part of my many other passions. My career path has been paved by projects and human experiences which allowed to compile solid & wide skillset and knowledge.

Referent in Avionics systems development and certification, I'm always willing to learn and discover more challenging applicative environments, while encouraging my team members with the same passion.



Specialties:

20+ years of Systems specification, development & integration, including R&D / R&T early aspects

Technical referent for Strategic business development - (Federated/Integrated Comm / Surv Systems + Avionics architecture expert (all Airbus platforms, Helos).

Team/Supplier manager (local/remote)



15+ years of level A/B Product development, qual and cert with EASA/FAA: DO178B/C, DO254, DO160

-> 11 years experience of Airbus systems (SA/LR, A350, A380) - GRESS & ABD-100/200 expert.

-> 11 years of expertise on Airbus Helos



